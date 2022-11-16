Workato Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Bay Area and North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 739% Growth to Enterprise Platform Addressing Real World Problems for Businesses of All Sizes

Workato, the leading enterprise automation platform, today announced it was named one of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Workato grew 739% from 2018 to 2021.

Workato's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Vijay Tella, credits efficiency becoming top of mind for leaders across all industries, a rise in low-code/no-code platforms, and Workato's platform addressing real-world problems, including the integration of applications, data, and people with the company's 739% revenue growth.

"Being recognized by Deloitte and included on this year's Technology Fast 500 list is an honor for everyone here at Workato, including our customers and partners. Workato provides the comprehensive low-code/no-code enterprise integration and automation capabilities that enterprises are looking for to scale up and speed up their transformation programs," said Tella. "Over this past year, we saw companies double their use of Workato recipes and are seeing that trend accelerate as companies look to get more efficient and innovative in this challenging economic environment."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world's top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

