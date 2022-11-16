Blink Charging Announces Game Changer in Home Charging, The All-New State-of-the-Art HQ 200 Smart Home Charger Brings Reliable and Convenient Charging to EV Drivers Where They Need it the Most

The all-new next generation HQ 200 Level 2 EV charger provides an innovative, customer-centric charging solution with the most advanced technology in the market, addressing the 38 million households that want to charge at home

Miami, FL, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Chargi n g Co. BLNK BLNKW))) ("Blink"), a leading designer, manufacturer and owner-operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the new Blink H Q 200 Smart Home Charger , Blink's next generation home charger, is now available for purchase. With the new HQ 200, Blink is empowering drivers with a more seamless, efficient, and affordable charging experience, making charging and switching to an EV easier than ever before.

The Blink HQ 200 is an advanced Level 2 (L2) smart product with intelligent Wi-Fi options providing remote operation and monitoring capabilities. This advanced home charger has a sleek design and output of up to 50 amps, along with easy installation for both indoor and outdoor locations, all at a competitive price point. The charger is built for future upgradeability via over the air upgrades that will allow for additional functionality such as the ability to communicate with smart home devices like Alexa, Google Home and Apple Siri as well as scheduling charging hours.

"With more than 80 percent of EV drivers expected to charge at home, the advanced HQ 200 home charging unit is a sensible, convenient and economic solution for a new generation of EV drivers and their charging needs," said Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and CEO of Blink Charging. "With new, cutting-edge EV charging solutions such as the HQ 200, Blink is leading the industry into the next era of EV ownership at scale and accelerating the path to achieve global electrification goals."

This new efficient and affordable home charger is complemented by the newly developed and user-centric Blink Charging Mobile App that was recently released along with the fully rebuilt-from-the-ground-up, Blink Network.

When paired with the new Blink Charging Mobile App, users can take advantage of the integration between their Blink home charging unit and Blink public chargers, allowing them to monitor usage and data at home and while away. The all-new Blink Mobile App also puts EV drivers in control by giving them improved search capabilities allowing them to search for nearby amenities, as well as chargers by zip-codes, city, business, category, or address. It also features expanded keyword search, enabling drivers to search for nearby activities, such as a cafe or shopping center that are near a charging station, seamlessly integrating EV charging into everyday life. The app personalizes the user experience by allowing users to save favorite charger locations, manage payment information as well as view payment history and real-time charging information, including estimated time left to charge and estimated costs.

The Blink HQ 200 also features energy management technology allowing customers to take full advantage of off-peak electricity rates and maximize the efficiency, affordability, and convenience of every charge. Similarly, the home charger features smart load sharing technology enabling users to charge multiple EVs on a single circuit.

The HQ 200 is available for purchase on l ine at the Blink site and on Amazon. The Blink Charging Mobile App is available for download for both IOS and Google devices by visiting B l ink , Ap p le or Go o gle websites.

