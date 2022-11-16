The Global Container Security Market is expected to grow by $2.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.59% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Container Security Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the container security market and it is poised to grow by $2.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the container security market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in cross-border trade, an increase in the popularity of microservices and digital transformation, and rise in vulnerability and cyber security for container security platforms.

The container security market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The container security market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

â€¢ On-premise

â€¢ Cloud

By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the adoption of automation in container yard operations as one of the prime reasons driving the container security market growth during the next few years. Also, leveraging AI and ML to provide better container security and increasing acquisitions and joint ventures will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the container security market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Container security market sizing

â€¢ Container security market forecast

â€¢ Container security market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading container security market vendors that include Alert Logic Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Anchore Inc., Aqua Security Software Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Qualys Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Snyk Ltd., Sonatype Inc., Sysdig Inc., Tenable Holdings Inc., VMware Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Also, the container security market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

