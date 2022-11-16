Submit Release
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Solving 2021 Homicide In Kent County

Maryland State Police News Release

(MILLINGTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as homicide detectives continue to investigate the death of a man following a house fire last year in Kent County.

Just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from the Community Fire Company of Millington and surrounding departments responded to 10210 Daisy Drive and discovered heavy fire coming from the interior of the two-story Cape Cod-style home.

According to investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the home was heavily damaged during the fire, causing the second floor to collapse into the first floor. During a subsequent search of the home, a male victim was located within the remains. The victim, identified as Kimm Anthony Knott, 51, of Millington, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. The Kent County (DE) Special Operations Team provided shoring support of weakened structural walls to allow investigators to remove the victim safely.

Deputy State Fire Marshals worked to determine the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators ruled that the fire was intentionally set, and the home was considered a complete loss.

Knott’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The autopsy determined his death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide. Investigators believe Knott was likely killed at about 11:55 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2021. These findings led Maryland State Police homicide detectives to take over the death investigation.

Homicide detectives are again seeking out any potential witnesses to this crime. Anyone who may have seen something on the day of the fire or has potential information about this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.  

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

