Content Delivery Network Market Projected to Hit USD 67.12 Billion at a 20.43% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Content Delivery Network Market Research Report: by Type, Solution, Application - Forecast till 2030”, states that the global content delivery network (CDN) market is projected to reach approx. USD 67.12 BN by 2030, registering a 20.43% CAGR throughout the review period (2020-2030).

The global content delivery network market is experiencing rapid revenue growth. Online services are launched, and new companies erect and develop their infrastructure. The number of Internet users is constantly soaring, and traffic is increasing. With the rapid economic growth worldwide, it is not surprising that the global e-commerce market is thriving. The emergence of 4K/8K and ultra-HD technologies escalates the demand for video content. All these factors suggest that the CDN market is expected to garner tremendous traction over the next few years. In this regard,

The proliferation of the Internet is increasing the use of IoT technology and smart & connected devices, such as smartphones and smart TV. Organizations are becoming flexible and are adopting 'bring your own device' (BYOD) policies to boost mobility across enterprises. There is a steep rise in the popularity of OTT platforms, and activities like sharing content, images, and videos are increasing with every new day.

Players leading the global CDN market include,

Akamai Technologies Inc. (US)

Limelight Networks Inc. (US)

CenturyLink (US)

Tata Communications Ltd (India)

Fastly Inc (US)

StackPath LLC (US)

CDNetworks Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

Amazon.com Inc. (US)

AT&T Inc. (US)

Comcast Corporation (US)

A resilient content delivery network is key to website performance. Today, online users expect a high-performance website that is easily accessible, with fresh & dynamic content and fast page load times. Users also expect a seamless and secure experience without downtime or limitations to content access. Hence website managers strive to deliver the most enjoyable digital user experience for their customers.

Increasing demand for fast page load times and seamless & secure experience to content access creates substantial opportunities in the CDN market. The rapid growth in the adoption of the Internet, smart devices, mobile phones, and applications create substantial market opportunities. Besides, the growing trend of BYOD and mobility among enterprises foster market revenues.

Surging growth in smart and connected device users and high-speed internet connectivity substantiates the market demand. Additionally, the expanding video streaming over the Internet among users accelerates market sales. Rising awareness of the benefits of CDN and the popularity of OTT platforms worldwide boost the market size.

The increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing professional expertise in digital learning influence the market demand. The advances in telecommunication technologies and the growing IT security implementation contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for high-performance websites increases the content delivery network market size.

Report Metrics Details CDN Market Size by 2030 USD 67.12 Billion CDN Market CAGR during 2020-2030 20.43% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The early adoption of IoT technology and smart devices such as smartphones and smart TV in North America are some of the factors driving the growth of the regional market. Key Market Drivers The increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology and smart devices such as smartphones and smart TV globally is driving the growth of the market.

The CDN market is segmented into types, solutions, applications, service providers, verticals, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into standard content delivery networks, video content delivery networks, and others. The solution segment is sub-segmented into media delivery, web performance optimization, cloud security, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into OTT streaming, network optimization, website & API management, analytics & performance monitoring, and others.

The service providers segment is sub-segmented into telecom content delivery networks, traditional content delivery networks, cloud services providers, and others. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, gaming, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, education, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

North America dominates the global content delivery network market. The largest market share is attributed to several notable players such as Verizon Digital Media, Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services, CenturyLink, and others. Besides, the early adoption of IoT technology and smart devices like wearables, handheld devices, and smart TV drive the regional market's growth. Moreover, large technological advances and the proliferation of IoT and smart connected devices have escalated the market value.

Europe stands second in the global content delivery network market. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of on-demand cloud services. Germany, the UK, France, and Italy hold major shares in the regional CDN market due to the soaring demand for a highly-efficient delivery network. Also, the rising demand for a lower latency network for multiple servers and direct user content influences the regional market growth.

The content delivery network market is brisk in the APAC region. Factors such as the rising OTT platforms and the disposable income of demographics provide impetus to market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity propels the development of the content delivery network market. China, Japan, and India are the largest markets for content delivery networks in the region.

The well-established content delivery network market appears highly competitive due to several large players forming a competitive landscape. Matured players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product launch, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage. The market demonstrates high growth prospects, which would attract several new entrants, further boosting the market competition.

For instance, on Oct. 29, 2022, Qrator Labs, a provider of DDoS mitigation services and continuous availability of internet resources, launched a global content delivery network, Qrator.CDN in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries. Expanding coverage and infrastructure in the UAE will provide a scalable CDN service to companies in the region, accelerating website performance and delivery of media files.

Qrator.CDN service provides up to 10 times faster data loading, with an average response time of five milliseconds. Also, the system is easily scalable on demand without additional investment and is protected against DDoS attacks. The service is primarily aimed at video-audio content providers, online media outlets, educational portals, and e-shops, as they need to provide an uninterrupted transfer of rich content.

