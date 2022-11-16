NFWF Awards $1.7 Million in New Conservation Grants to Benefit Wildlife and Improve Access to Greenspace in the Chicago-Calumet Region

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chi-Cal Rivers Fund partners today announced six projects selected to receive $1.7 million in grant funding to improve and enhance waterways in the Chicago-Calumet region. These investments will protect and conserve fish and wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, and improve access to and use of natural areas and greenspace for communities. The grants will generate $2 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $3.7 million.

Administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the fund is supported in 2022 with contributions from BNSF Railway, Cleveland-Cliffs, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Hunter Family Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, Salesforce, the Walder Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S.D.A. Forest Service with additional support this year from the Bezos Earth Fund.

“The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund is committed to investing in projects that deliver multiple benefits for local communities and for wildlife,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These latest grant awards will support efforts to add more than 590,000 gallons of stormwater storage, restore and enhance 700 acres of wetland and upland habitat, and restore wetland and riparian habitat to benefit migratory birds and native fish species.”

“In addition to the significant environmental conservation that will occur due to these grants, the work with communities to co-create plans, job opportunities, and long-term maintenance processes will prove beneficial and empowering to residents of the area who have been left outside of these decisions historically,” said Frank Baiocchi, executive director of the Hunter Family Foundation.

“The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund is a great example of how the public and private sector can partner to improve the water quality, wildlife habitat and enhance recreational opportunities,” said Peter Skosey, executive director, public and government affairs. “BNSF is pleased to play a part in the NFWF grants to benefit the Chicago region.”

The six grants announced today will restore wetland and riparian habitat to benefit migratory birds and native fish species such as longnose gar; install green stormwater infrastructure that reduces runoff and creates community greenspaces to enhance residents’ quality of life; and continue to improve habitat in Chicago and northwest Indiana through tree planting and invasive species control.

“The Joyce Foundation is committed to supporting projects that reduce flooding and make our region’s waterways healthier,” said Molly Flanagan, environment program consultant. “We are pleased to support the important work of the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund, which invests in projects that are improving Chicago’s rivers for today and for the next generation.”

The six Chi-Cal Rivers Fund 2022 grants are:

The Nature Conservancy will conduct restoration activities on at least 500 acres in nature preserves near the Grand Calumet River and reconnect residents to the Grand Calumet River and associated dune and swale habitat through listening sessions, outreach, education and hands-on work. Project will create community-informed engagement report and improve habitat for wildlife such as Blanding’s turtles, spotted turtles, Virginia rails, American bitterns and migratory birds.

The Morton Arboretum will expand green stormwater infrastructure by planting 700 diverse, native trees in 11 priority under-resourced communities and neighborhoods located in the Chicago-Calumet Rivers watersheds. Project will provide benefits to mitigate flooding and air pollution, improve wildlife habitat, improve access to green space in three public parks and provide job trainings.

Friends of the Forest Preserves will engage local communities in invasive species treatment and retreatment at three forest preserves, Kickapoo Woods, Whistler Woods, and Sand Ridge Nature Center Campus, along or close to the Little Calumet River. Project will restore habitat over 66 acres and provide job trainings in habitat restoration techniques through a conservation corps program.

The Wetlands Initiative will implement Phase III of habitat restoration and expanded shoreline modification at Indian Ridge Marsh North, a remnant wetland parcel on Chicago’s Southeast Side, to benefit declining wetland-dependent marsh birds and surrounding underserved communities. Project will restore 85 acres to healthy native marsh, wet meadow, and upland habitats, complete new shoreline work, and engage area residents with restoration via stewardship workdays.

National Audubon Society, Inc. will improve habitat quality and support hydrologic reconnection through invasive species removal, water level management, native plug planting and native seeding at Powderhorn Lake Forest Preserve. Project will build on hydrological-focused restoration across 98 acres of critical wetland and forest habitat, connect people through stewardship, and facilitate concept and build-ready design of public access to the new natural areas.

Urban Rivers will enhance existing engagement of large scale projects by adding in-stream habitat at the confluence of the North Branch of the Chicago River and the North Shore Channel. Project will utilize artificial floating wetlands as greenspace for native wetland and prairie plants, improve water quality, and fill gaps of significant investments and revitalization at a key point in the Chicago River system.

“We value this important partnership to achieve multiple goals of restoring habitat and watershed health, improving flood resiliency, and benefitting the lives of the diverse human communities who live along our region’s rivers, said David Farren, executive director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “By coordinating and leveraging our collective funds for these grants, we can achieve a greater impact, and learn from each other in the process.”

To learn more about the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund and the six projects announced today, please visit www.nfwf.org/programs/chi-cal-rivers-fund.

