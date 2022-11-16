Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Size Worth USD 7.26 Billion by 2035 at 8.70% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Trends and Insights by Type of Surgery (Thrombectomy, Revascularization Surgery, Carotid Endarterectomy and Angioplasty), by Product Type (Catheter, Aspiration System, Guidewire, Microcatheter and Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Insights, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2035

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Information By Type of Surgery, Product Type, End User And Region - Forecast till 2035", the market is expected to reach USD 7.26 billion by 2035 and register a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2035

Market Synopsis

An abrupt loss of some brain functions due to poor or unequal blood flow to the brain is referred to as an acute ischemic stroke. Atherosclerosis plaques that clog blood vessels, blood clots that prevent blood flow to or from the arteries supplying the brain, or brain blood vessel narrowing are the main causes of acute ischemia dysfunction. An ischemic stroke develops when severely constricted arteries or blood clots block or limit a blood vessel transporting blood to the brain. The tools and services used to diagnose acute ischemic stroke were included in the acute ischemic diagnostic. Imaging tests are utilized in ischemia diagnosis to find hemorrhage in patients with acute strokes, gauge the severity of brain damage, and pinpoint the vascular lesion causing the ischemic deficit.

Increased healthcare awareness, rising diabetes rates, a rise in the number of smokers, and an increase in the senior population are all factors driving the ischemic stroke surgery market growth. Technological developments also aid the development of the industry in the detection and treatment of ischemic strokes. Advanced CT and MRI technology can discriminate between permanently infarcted brain tissue and tissue that may be salvageable, enabling a better selection of individuals who will benefit from treatment. Furthermore, the market for ischemic stroke surgery is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate throughout the forecast period due to the growing influence of telemedicine, e-prescriptions, and e-medical adherence.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2035 USD 7.26 Billion CAGR 8.70% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2035 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, Type of Surgery and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rise in physical inactivity and sedentary lifestyles Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures

Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Competitive Landscape:

The core contenders in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Imperative Care (US)

Stryker (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Penumbra, Inc. (US)

Phenox GmbH (Germany)

Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Significant drivers propelling the global market expansion are technological developments in surgical procedures, an aging population, a higher desire for less invasive operations, and growth in healthcare spending. The demand for diagnostic and surgical treatments in acute stroke treatment is increasing due to the prevalence of acute ischemic stroke cases. In addition, hospitals are likely to draw a sizable patient base because of their greater accessibility and affordability than specialty clinics. The Asia-Pacific region's aging population and expanding urbanization present numerous potentials in the global market for ischemic stroke surgery. The market for ischemic stroke surgery worldwide has a critical opportunity related to R&D investment and activities. Globally, the healthcare industry is propelling rapid expansion.

The businesses are generating capital and investing in cutting-edge technologies with capable management teams. Additionally, the money will assist in continued product development and the launch of the technology's commercialization. The market for ischemic stroke surgery is anticipated to experience considerable development prospects due to the rising awareness of stroke and the industry's available treatment choices, supportive government initiatives, and the quick rise in technological advancements in surgical techniques.

Market Restraints:

The market's expansion is being hampered by the overuse of medications for treating ischemic stroke and the higher cost of surgical operations. However, severe regulatory guidelines are anticipated to limit industry expansion. Ischemic stroke requires significant surgical, diagnostic, and educational resources. However, a significant barrier to the global market for ischemic stroke surgery is the lack of knowledge in underdeveloped nations. The indications of an ischemic stroke and difficulty accessing surgical procedures in developing nations are related to the lack of awareness.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have had a substantial impact on the market for acute ischemic stroke diagnostics since most medical treatments had to be postponed to stop the spread of the SARS-Cov2 virus. The COVID-19 epidemic has slightly hampered several businesses' ability to produce goods and generate income. During the height of the epidemic, there was a modest negative influence on the world's manufacturing of ischemic stroke surgery equipment. The majority of the businesses did, however, report a positive increase in ischemic stroke surgery product revenue due to supply chains being gradually restored and constraints being eased due to rising vaccination rates and a global drop in infection rates.

Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Segmentation

By type of surgery, the market includes thrombectomy, revascularization surgery, carotid endarterectomy, and angioplasty.

By product type, the market includes catheters, aspiration systems, guidewires, and microcatheter.

By end user, the market includes hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Ischemic Stroke Surgery Market Regional Insights

Acute ischemic stroke patients are becoming more prevalent, and cutting-edge technology diagnostics such as neurological computed tomography studies (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging tests fuel the expansion of the North American market (MRI). Significant risk factors for ischemic stroke have been found to include sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivity, poor food, smoking, and obesity in European nations.

Several European nations are researching to create a novel thrombectomy technique to treat serious cerebral infarcts. The incidence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, pressure, heart disease, and hyperlipidemia that result in ischemic strokes is particularly high in the Asia-Pacific area. A rise in the senior population and effective government measures are also present. Additionally, major market players are concentrating on implementing inorganic growth tactics, such as partnerships and acquisitions, on increasing their global product offerings and market share.

