Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,710 in the last 365 days.

SESHBUDDIES Launches a New Era of Cannabis Social Media Where Enthusiasts, Insiders, and Brands Come Together

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SESHBUDDIES is a new cannabis-centric social media platform focusing on empowering rather than restricting marijuana and hemp-related content. The application was developed by a team of passionate cannabis enthusiasts with decades of combined experience in sales, product testing, marketing, digital advertising, and E-commerce who feel the community needs a digital haven free from big tech censorship and demonetization.

The Birth of the Cannabis Social Media Era

Cannabis advocates and brands have been excluded from the social media experience. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok have restrictive terms of service agreements limiting or outright banning cannabis-related content. SESHBUDDIES is launching a new era in social media and how cannabis users can interact online and IRL.  

How SESHBUDDIES Works

SESHBUDDIES is where like-minded enthusiasts can come together to share content and engage with their favorite brands. Every SESHBUDDIES user has a feed and can engage with other users or "Buddies" growing their digital network. In addition, the platform has various means of documenting and requesting real-world smoke sessions to improve the overall cannabis experience.  

Users can make the following requests directly from the SESHBUDDIES interface: 

SHMOKE Seshsion — Invite a buddy to smoke.  

MATCH Seshsion — Ask a buddy to bring the same amount of product, AKA match. 

DROP Seshsion — Request to pitch in on a smoke session.  

SMO Seshsion — Smoke me out (SMO). A request for a buddy to bring the product with the expectation of the favor being returned later. 

Sessions include a detailed report, including the type of cannabis product, strain name, amount, time, location, and participants. In addition, each session can be rated and saved in the user's Seshbuddies profile so they can reference it later.

Download SESHBUDDIES for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information, visit seshbuddies.io.

Contact Information:
Jorge Galvez
Co-founder/CTO
jgalvez@seshbuddies.io
213-478-2122

Related Files

seshbuddies-ios-device-mockup.jpg

Related Images






Image 1: SESHBUDDIES iOS Device Mockup


SESHBUDDIES iOS Device Mockup



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


SESHBUDDIES iOS Device Mockup

SESHBUDDIES iOS Device Mockup

You just read:

SESHBUDDIES Launches a New Era of Cannabis Social Media Where Enthusiasts, Insiders, and Brands Come Together

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.