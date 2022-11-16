For bestselling author Veronica Figueroa, it was all gas, no brakes

Learning an incredible work ethic from her entrepreneur mom, she persisted on all kinds of obstacle to build a real estate team that’s number one in the world

I want to continue to extend a chair at the table and help people get there.” — Veronica Figueroa

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veronica Figueroa spent a lot of her childhood working in her mom’s bodegas, serving the Latino community around whatever military base her dad was stationed at. Her mom would see the need, travel to cities to buy the products, and gather the grateful community. As Veronica understands now, she watched her mom become a “niche marketer.” And that’s how Veronica first found success in the real estate market, selling to the Latino community.Eighteen years later, it has become much more than that. She is the first woman to lead a team selling 2,100 homes in one year. She sits on Zillow’s prestigious Advisory Board. She’s been recognized and honored by real estate companies and organizations year after year. And she is a sought-after speaker. As she herself says, “I don’t know how to do anything small. It’s all gas, no brakes. There’s no in between.” That drive brings incredible success, but it has also come at a cost.“I’ve struggled with depression. I’ve struggled with abuse. I’ve struggled with alcoholism. I’ve struggled with betrayal. I went through a divorce,” Veronica shares. She provided for her kids financially but now recognizes that being a “workaholic” meant she wasn’t there for them as a mom the way she would have liked to be. “My kids are now adults, and they’re inspired by everything I have done,” she says. “But back then, all they knew was their mom was always working.”Veronica sees all of her experiences as part of the journey that got her to where she is today, which is sober, healthy, and happy. She and her second husband recently renewed their vows. She is working with coaches who have encouraged a new self-awareness. “I used to think I needed to prove that I deserved people’s attention. Now, I live a completely different life. It’s all about alignment. It’s all about purpose. It’s all about impact,” she says. She is working less, but impacting more people. “I want to now be an advocate for not sacrificing your family to be successful in real estate. You don’t have to lose yourself to win or to be a leader. Because why do we do this? We do this to build a life for the people that we love, and to enjoy it. But I did it the wrong way for a long time.” In fact, she had the greatest success when she stopped focusing only on the awards and focused on her physical and mental health and the relationships in her life.Agents across the world are inspired by Veronica’s message. As her IG handle says: @veronicafigeroainspires. She invites DMs and even shares her cell number: (407) 301-9574. You can find out more about the “Fig Team” at https://www.figueroateam.com . And Veronica’s whole story plus much more of her valuable advice appears in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women find success in this fast-paced, highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Veronica Figueroa