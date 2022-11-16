A Delightful Treat to Fans of Epic Fantasies and Dungeons and Dragons
Will the good win this time? Or will the darkness envelop the light?PEMBERTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy books and movies are undeniably a staple in every household. The intricate works of art have transported generations and generations of dreamers into a world one could only imagine—a world of magic, wizards, witches, elves, giants, fairies, talking animals, and mythical creatures. The fantasy genre did more than provide solace from our hectic lives, it also nurtured budding visionaries of the craft, making the fantasy genre enduring and timeless. Although a pleasurable read, conceptualizing and writing it is not an easy feat. In fact, tackling the fantasy genre is a daunting and challenging task, so hats off to every fantasy writer. One writer that holds great promise is Robert Perrill. In his book, Drow Heritage Unleashed: Son of Light, Son of Darkness, Bob takes us into a labyrinth replete with strange and enchanting creatures, places, societies, and dangerous encounters.
According to Steven Robson, Drow Heritage Unleashed is “a multi-faceted exploration of life from the perspective of both good and evil; a certain duality of existence that permeated not only the real and imaginary societies we live in but the soul that makes us who we are.” Through this book, Bob not only introduces to its readers a new world, but also taps on their ability to introspect, question their persona, examine their shadows, and attempt to strike a balance between the good and the bad, darkness and light, hero and monster, that lives in all of us. “Seen through the eyes of Connate Brogan, who has been raised as a sylvan elf with a great affinity for the healing powers of nature and magic, this wondrous journey of discovery, where an uncertain future awaits him in the dark and magical underworld that inextricably calls for his attention,” Steven adds.
Drow Heritage Unleashed is a rising favorite in the fantasy-genre community. It received good reviews from online book communities like goodreads, Amazon, and Readers’ Favorite.
“Reminiscent of the role-playing fantasy game, Dungeons and Dragons, Drow Heritage Unleashed: Son of Light, Son of Darkness by Bob Perill is an exciting high fantasy novel containing Elves, Drows, and menacing creatures from the realm of the Underdark. Artistically weaving together the elements of fascinating characters, extraordinary settings, and action-packed scenes, Mr. Perill has skillfully created an outstanding and riveting novel. The story is so eloquently and vividly depicted, it transports the reader to another realm from the very first paragraph. With an intricate plot and a thrilling storyline, it is a remarkable novel that promises to delight and entertain everyone who is a fan of epic fantasies and Dungeons and Dragons,” shares Susan Sewell of Readers’ Favorite. Read the full review here.
Robert “Bob” Perrill has a vivid imagination and has always been interested in fantasy. He has played in and run many role playing games. He always encouraged the players to be creative, pushing their characters to the limit of their abilities. “Flexibility within the adventure and having fun were always the most important aspect of the game,” he says.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase Drow Heritage Unleashed: Son of Light, Son of Darkness at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Bob’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books’ booth.
