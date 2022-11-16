Pressotherapy Systems Market | Grow with a CAGR of ~4% by 2033 | Grow on Account of Rise in Cases of Obesity Globally

Pressotherapy Systems Market

The pressotherapy systems market is estimated to garner significant revenue at a CAGR of ~4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Pressotherapy Systems Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2033” which delivers detailed overview of the global pressotherapy systems market in terms of market segmentation by type, end user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The pressotherapy systems market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2033. The market is segmented by type veno-lymphatic circulation, cellulite, adiposity edema, swelling reduction, tired legs, and others. Out of these, the cellulite segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. As a result of inactive lifestyles combined with high cellulite incidences around the world, segment growth is anticipated to be bolstered during the forecast period. In industrialized nations, this disorder affects approximately 85 percent of women and 10 percent of men.The global pressotherapy systems market is estimated to garner significant revenue of USD by the end of 2033, up from modest revenue in the year 2023. The rising R&D activities, increasing Medicare spending, and healthy living awareness, rise in disposable income, the surge in exports of massage appliances along with the higher incidence of obesity around the world are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.Request Pressotherapy Systems Market Sample PDF @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4388 Geographically, the pressotherapy systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The regional market is predicted to be driven by an increase in peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs) among the population. There are approximately 8.7 million people living in the United States who suffer from peripheral vascular disease, and 15 to 20% of those over 65 suffer from PVD.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Growing Prevalence of Obesity Worldwide to Drive the Market GrowthA study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 41.9% of Americans were obese in 2017-2020. The prevalence of obesity among adults aged 20 to 39 was 39.8%.Know More Details About This Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/pressotherapy-systems-market/4388 The risk of chronic illnesses increases with obesity and overweight. Minimally invasive procedures are becoming increasingly popular for reducing abdominal fat and body fat. Pressotherapy reduces abdominal fat by creating subtle abdominal muscle contractions, similar to continuous physical exercise. Over the forecast period, the global pressotherapy systems market is expected to expand owing to the extensive use of therapy to reduce body fat.However, higher price of pressotherapy treatment are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global pressotherapy systems market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pressotherapy systems market which includes company profiling of DJO Global Inc., BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, Elettronica Pagani Srl, Devon Medical Products Inc., Novasonix Technology Sl, HEAT Spa Kur Therapy Development Inc, Guangzhou Longest Science&Technology Co.,Ltd, Doris Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Unmanned Aircraft Systems. 