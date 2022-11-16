Bestselling author Tara McCarthy on the power of going for it
Armed with grit and determination, she took a leap into real estate that paid off big time.
The first time that somebody won because of something I taught them is one hundred times more fulfilling than me winning myself.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now, she’s helping other women believe in themselves and do what they’re called to do.
— Tara McCarthy
Tara McCarthy has been around real estate her whole life. Her dad was a general contractor and her mom sold new homes. Her first job was as a receptionist at a Keller Williams office. She rose through the ranks in an industry she jokes that she was born into. But she also took the reins of her own destiny when she decided to jump from selling new construction in Colorado to the resale market in Arizona.
She had just started dating the man who would become her husband. “We’d had our third snowstorm in as many weeks, and I was done. I don’t like cold weather,” she explains. So she did some research on places to live and zeroed in on Scottsdale. “Within five weeks, we had picked up and moved. It was probably one of the scariest days of my life. I walked away from a salary and a lot of commissions.” Not to mention, this was 2009, in the middle of the down market. But Tara knew she was ready for something new, ready to build the life she wanted. “There was something really powerful behind that,” she says. “You have no backup plan. You just go.”
She and her husband imagined they’d stay a year and flip a few houses. They ended up staying nearly five years, flipping 200 houses, and building a multimillion-dollar business. “We had about $200 million in buying power, so that’s really where I learned about how real estate can be leveraged for wealth,” she says. Returning to Colorado, they knew the kind of business and the kind of team they wanted to build. “There’s a lot of disconnect about how your money is being used and where your investments are,” says Tara, who makes it part of her business model to connect those dots for clients. “For most people, their home is their largest financial asset. A lot of my clients made more money on their homes in the last three years than they did at their actual jobs that they went to 40 hours a week. So what we try to do, our value proposition, is that we build the bridge between all of those areas. Rather than just representing somebody in buying a home, we really look at the overall picture. We ask, ‘How does this play into your long-term wealth goals?’”
Along with two other successful female real estate entrepreneurs, Tara has launched the Girls with Grit Collective, a community of women in real estate that began as a place where independent agents could come together for support and collaboration. Tara and her founders didn’t have mentors when times get tough, so they want to provide that guidance and encouragement for other women. “I feel like real estate tends to attract women who have persevered through some sort of bad situation,” Tara says. “Whether it was a home life situation or a divorce or maybe they’re a single mom or whatever it is, and they just need somebody to show them it can be done. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Reach out to Tara through her website, www.houseaddicts.com, or on Instagram @thisistaramccarthy. Request to join the Girls with Grit Collective Facebook group or check out https://girlswithgritcollective.com. You can also read more of Tara’s story in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced, highly lucrative industry.
