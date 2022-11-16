Kirby Corporation to Present at the Stephens NASH2022 Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby" or “the Company”) (NYSE: KEX) announced today that Kirby will present in a fireside chat at the Stephens NASH2022 Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Specifics of the conference presentation are as follows:



Stephens NASH2022 Investment Conference Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central Presenters: Raj Kumar, Executive Vice President and CFO Kurt Niemietz, VP IR & Treasurer Moderator: Jack Atkins, Stephens Managing Director Location: Nashville, Tennessee Webcast: KEX - Stephens NASH2022 Investor Conference Fireside Chat

The live audio of the presentation will be broadcast to the public via a webcast with a replay available for 30 days by visiting Kirby’s website at http://www.kirbycorp.com . Kirby’s latest investor presentation is also available on the Company’s website.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides after-market service and parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, railcar movers, and high capacity lift trucks for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers.

