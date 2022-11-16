Accuhealth Ranked Number 108 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Remote Patient Monitoring Leader Continues Global Momentum with 1,372% Revenue Growth as Demand Increases for Remote Monitoring

/EIN News/ -- MCALLEN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accuhealth today announced it ranked No.108 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Based on revenue, Accuhealth's growth rate from 2018-2021 was 1,372%.

"We are incredibly proud to be included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the first time," said Stephen Samson, CEO of Accuhealth. "The significant revenue growth is a true testament to our commitment to innovation, the dedication of our employees, and our drive for providing the most-trusted and reliable remote patient monitoring solution on the planet. In only four years, we have on-boarded over 70,000 patients and we're still experiencing unprecedented growth. Being ranked as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America validates our efforts and affirms our position as an industry leader in remote patient monitoring, defying all odds as a boot-strapped company. Congratulations to all of the other companies who achieved such extraordinary growth."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

About Accuhealth

Accuhealth empowers physicians with the right data to stay ahead of negative health outcomes to keep patients healthy, happy, and out of the hospital. Founded in 2018, Accuhealth is a leading healthcare technology provider of turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions worldwide, providing hardware, software, and first-line 24/7/365 clinical monitoring to physicians with real-time vital information and AI-enhanced data. Accuhealth's services yield improved outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, reduced costs for payors, and increased revenue for clinics. Accuhealth's touchpoints as a service makes remote monitoring a breeze for providers, their patients, and clinical staff. Accuhealth offers remote patient monitoring and chronic care management made easy and done right. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

About Deloitte

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies —both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a U.K. private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

