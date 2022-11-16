PCBB Recognized as One of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker

/EIN News/ -- WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a nationwide bankers’ bank, has been named one of the 2022 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker. In the tenth annual ranking of banks, American Banker and Best Companies Group partnered to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.



“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

This year, PCBB is one of the banks honored on the list of Best Banks to Work For. The ranking is based on a two-step process — an anonymous employee survey about workplace culture and a thorough review of the bank’s workplace policies and practices. The annual r program is designed to identify and honor banks with the best cultures for helping employees thrive.

“We are honored and humbled to be part of the ‘Best Banks to Work For’ list. Our goal is to create strong connections amongst our employees so that each person truly knows how valued they are in their efforts to support their teams and our customers every day,” said Steve Brown, CEO. “Our teams are mostly remote, so we are very conscious and intentional about our employees creating and maintaining personal connections.”

More information about Best Banks to Work For and PCBB’s inclusion in the 90 selected banks can be viewed in this American Banker article.

