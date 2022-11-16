For bestselling author Rebecca Soto, the real estate business is all about family

She and her husband launched their real estate business together, and it has given them the flexibility to be there for their kids—and for each other, too.

You really need to just search your heart. What sets your heart on fire just try to do more of whatever that is.” — Rebecca Soto

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca Soto was a dental assistant and her husband was a truck driver when they bought their first house. Rebecca had been wanting to do something that felt more meaningful, and after the home-buying experience, she thought, “This could be something that we could both work on together. I would love to be able to help other families find their dream homes.” So they both got their licenses; however, as she says, they didn’t quit their day jobs right away. They transitioned slowly, putting in many extra hours in order to build the business.Sixteen years later, their business is thriving and Rebecca has even written a book about the experience, Married in Real Estate. “We work really well together,” she says—even when they have had to weather tough challenges like the ever-changing real estate market. In fact, they started their real estate careers right before the major market crash. “Those were hard times for everybody. There were a lot of people who were losing their homes,” Rebecca says. “Even though we are both driven, it did get challenging. It challenges your marriage, it challenges your family. We really did go through a lot of hardship financially, which was pulling at us, but the truth is, our hearts were still always aligned.”Real estate is not for everyone, but Rebecca encourages women who are attracted by the possibilities of the career. “Discover what sets your heart on fire and just try to do more of whatever that is,” she advises. “If it’s real estate, there’s a lot of things and people who will try to scare you out of it, so surround yourself with people who support your ideas. Find people who are already in the industry who will guide you and help lift you up.”Rebecca Soto has much more to share, especially for married couples in business together. You can reach out to her through one of her two websites: SotoLegacyGroup.work has a link to her YouTube channels and a way to schedule a coaching call; and MarriedinRealEstate.com links to her book and podcast of the same name. You can also read more of Rebecca’s story in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Rebecca Soto