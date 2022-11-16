LDH to hold flu vaccination clinic in East Feliciana Parish

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) Region 2 (Capital Area) will host a flu vaccination clinic on November 14 to ensure Louisianans have access to the flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated with the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family against influenza (flu).

COVID-19 vaccines (primary series and the COVID-19 bivalent boosters) will also be available. It is safe and convenient to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.

The flu, COVID-19, and monkeypox vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if you have insurance, bring your insurance card for billing purposes. Any existing COVID-19 vaccine card will be updated.

Onsite flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following location (no appointment needed):

East Feliciana Parish Health Unit: Monday, November 14; 12080 Marston St., Clinton

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.