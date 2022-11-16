Submit Release
Five Maine Educators Honored as Teachers of the Year by Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) recognized five Teachers of the Year at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine earlier this month.

Pictured L to R:

Emily Ellis
Oxford Elementary School
Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Amy Wheaton
Sumner Memorial High School
High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Kristen Allen
Mountain Valley High School
High School Health Education Teacher of the Year

Kawika Thompsom
Day Mountain Regional Middle School
Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Clairlynn Roundtree
Brunswick Junior High School
Middle School Health Education Teacher of the Year

Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Honor Awards are presented to MAHPERD members in recognition of their excellence to their profession by demonstrating outstanding dedication to their students and profession. To learn more about MAHPERD visit maineahperd.org.

