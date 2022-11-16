Five Maine Educators Honored as Teachers of the Year by Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) recognized five Teachers of the Year at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine earlier this month.

Pictured L to R:

Emily Ellis

Oxford Elementary School

Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Amy Wheaton

Sumner Memorial High School

High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Kristen Allen

Mountain Valley High School

High School Health Education Teacher of the Year

Kawika Thompsom

Day Mountain Regional Middle School

Middle School Physical Education Teacher of the Year

Clairlynn Roundtree

Brunswick Junior High School

Middle School Health Education Teacher of the Year

Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (MAHPERD) Honor Awards are presented to MAHPERD members in recognition of their excellence to their profession by demonstrating outstanding dedication to their students and profession. To learn more about MAHPERD visit maineahperd.org.