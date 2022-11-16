Maine DOE Staff Jean Zimmerman and Susan Berry Honored by Maine AHPERD

The Maine Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (Maine AHPERD) recognized Maine Department of Education (DOE) Health Education and Health Promotion Specialist Susan Berry and Maine DOE Health Education & Physical Education Consultant Jean Zimmerman for their outstanding contributions to Health Education and Physical Education in Maine. The recognition was received at the annual Maine AHPERD conference at the Samoset Resort earlier this month.

“It was the first time the organization held an in-person banquet since 2019,” said Maine DOE Director of School and Student Supports Julie Smyth, who works directly with Berry and Zimmerman. “Both Susan and Jean were unaware that the other was receiving recognition, so it was quite a special evening,” she added.

Jean Zimmerman

Jean Zimmerman received the Worthy of Praise Award for her leadership, involvement and service in the State of Maine to the professions of Health Education and Physical Education. Jean is the Maine DOE lead for the Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey. Jean has helped develop State documents including the 2007 and the 2022 Maine Learning Results for Health Education and Physical Education and the key concepts for Health Education and has served on the Maine AHPERD board for many years.

“Karyn Bussell, Skowhegan educator and member of the MAHPERD Awards Committee shared Jean’s long list of contributions to the field of Health and Physical Education – from her days of being the first female staff person for the St. Joseph’s College Department of Athletics to her time at the Maine DOE in her many roles supporting the field,” said Smyth of the event. “Jean received a standing ovation from the crowd of 100+.” Congratulations, Jean!

Susan Berry

Susan Berry received the 2022 Distinguished Leadership Award. Susan is currently the Health Education and Health Promotion Specialist at Maine DOE. This award recognizes Susan’s lifelong commitment to Health Education in the State of Maine. Susan is involved with the Society of State Leaders of Health and Physical Education, and she has been on the Maine AHPERD Board and served as President. Susan is a beacon of excellence, high intention, and sincere effort. The breadth and depth of Susan’s skills and passion for her work have had a huge impact on Health Educators in Maine.

As stated in the announcement my Maine AHPERD representatives, “In recognition for profoundly affecting the way the MAHPERD organization accomplishes its day to day business. As a result of your leadership and dedication, MAHPERD has become a strong and united organization. Your tireless efforts have strengthened our professional organization and have encouraged others to take leadership roles, prompting professionalism through work.”

Smyth reported that Berry’s entire family was in attendance to help celebrate this honor. Congratulations, Susan!