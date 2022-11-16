Bestselling author Nikki Klein followed the fun to a lifestyle she loves

To lead a team, she needs to lead herself first. Now, she and her real estate agents bring their connectedness and sense of fun to their clients and the world.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Nikki Klein and her family moved to Florida’s southeast coast, they did not have a congenial experience buying a house. So Nikki thought, “Well, if this is the standard of real estate here, I should just get my license and sell a few homes.” As she says, she got her license and sold a lot of homes. “It became my passion.”Working with one of the biggest brokerages in the Boca Raton region, she developed into a high-performing and knowledgeable agent. She thought she was perfectly positioned to start a team. But more than one attempt at a launch “imploded,” she says. “I wasn’t ready.” Meanwhile, she went through a divorce, was diagnosed with ADHD, and began a period of intense self-development. “I’ve read a lot of books, I’ve done a lot of coaching, I’ve been to retreats. You name it, and I have done it. And then I felt like I was ready. It all aligned when it was supposed to.”Through that experience, Nikki says she learned to essentially let the universe guide her. “When you are presented with an opportunity, just go with it and see what happens,” she advises. For real estate agents, she says, try not to be a “secret agent,” as many of those new to the business tend to be. Tell your story in line at the grocery store, wherever you are, be ready to talk about the market and to ask questions. Similarly, storytelling is critical on social media. Do more than post “here’s my latest sale.” Tell a story. Who did you help? What’s happening in your area?Reach out to Nikki at nikki@thebrilliantteam.com or by text me to 561-325-9687. She is active on Facebook and loves to answer any questions. Much more of Nikki’s story is included in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

