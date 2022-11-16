The Institutes of the Christian Religion or The Destruction of the Christian Faith
Calvinism’s doctrine on predestination has been challenged over the past centuries, and Ronald attempts to eradicate the Calvinistic credo using God’s wordMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbelievable Delusions of the Infamous John Calvin is Ronald Craig’s opposition to Calvinism and its basic principle, especially predestination. Ronald Craig strongly rejects and refuses to see through the Calvinist viewpoint, that a person who has sinned was predestined to sin, and no matter what a person does, they will go to Heaven or Hell based on that determination. Ronald asserts that everything in Calvin’s theology degrades the supreme sacriﬁce of Jesus Christ and cheats countless Christians out of the blessings Christ purchased for the human race through His sacriﬁce on the cross.
In the first few pages of the book, Ronald criticized John Calvin’s foundational misrepresentation of God—that the Creator predestined Adam’s fall. Calvinism’s doctrine on predestination has been challenged by certain scholars over the past centuries, and now, Ronald Craig attempts to eradicate the Calvanistic credo through God's written word, he claims.
In doing so, Ronald Craig begins with a question: “What would you think of a homebuilder who decided to design and build a perfect residence for himself; constructing it with painstaking labor; using the highest quality materials; trimming it out with the most precious components available—then turning on his masterpiece, and demolishing the house—he having planned to do so for his glory? Then salvaging some of the broken pieces of that costly wreckage to use in rebuilding a smaller house for himself, he burned the leftover pieces with a vengeance. He being owner and arbiter of both material and workmanship, his action must be counted right by both pieces he saved, and those he burned. Whatever his reason for doing what he did, nobody can accuse him of any wrongdoing. His decision was right just because he secretly willed it that way.” This is a clear-cut analogy of the relationship between the Creator and the creation, lambasting the sacrilegious idea that God decreed Adam’s fall.
Although mostly an antithesis of Calvinism, Ronald also challenges his readers to not be easily swayed by hollow dogma, especially one that lacks strong religious convictions, and not to mistake fallacious pontifications with the true Word of God. “Many Christians today are church-trained not to think for themselves—being discouraged from checking out what their pastor, or other church leaders, believe and teach. No loyal church member would think their pastor might possibly lead them into error—so they keep a tight-religious-lip—sometimes to their detriment,” Ronald says.
Ronald recognized God’s call into the Gospel ministry at 25, and entered college at 26 to study for the ministry. He graduated in 1975, Summa Cum Laude, with a B.A. degree. Some other students challenged him to consider the Bible message on the miracle ministry of Jesus, contending that the same ministry is to continue today. He studied it, found it, believed it, and started preaching it, which got him into trouble with his church denomination. He decided to leave, and consequently, Ron and his wife attended Kenneth Hagin’s Rhema Bible Training Center for one year, before returning to Alabama, where they had been raised. In July 2000, the couple started their own home-church and at the same time, God laid on Ron’s heart to start writing books on what He had revealed to him. Ronald now has 10 books published, 2 YouTube channels where he teaches Bible Truth, and his own home-church ministry. He is now 76, and believes his Gospel ministry has only begun.
The Reading Glass Books will showcase Unbelievable Delusions of the Infamous John Calvin at the Miami Book Fair, taking place from November 18 to 20, 2022, in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus. Ronald’s book will be displayed at The Reading Glass Books' Booth.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing, and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Raquel Martinez
The Reading Glass Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook