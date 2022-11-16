Alludo Global Survey: Leaders Say They Support Remote and Hybrid Work for Their Teams—the Data Tells a Different Story

Findings highlight the disconnect between the freedom offered to people managers (63%) versus individual contributors (40%) to work remotely

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alludo, a global technology company helping people work better and live better, released survey results that highlight a clear divide in the freedom and flexibility that global management teams have versus individual contributors. While the majority of respondents agree that remote and hybrid work is here to stay, only 40% of non-managers have the freedom to work remotely compared to 63% of people managers* who can work from anywhere.



The Alludo survey data shows that leadership has been slow to adopt change across all levels of the organization. Making the shift to a remote and hybrid work model requires a fundamental shift in the way leaders lead. In this new world, the employee-manager relationship is built on trust, and outcomes are the true indicators of success. Employees are no longer constrained by bureaucratic processes and micromanaging––a bottoms-up, “people-first” approach is needed instead of the command and control of the past. This concept is called Work3, an idea championed by Alludo during the company’s recent rebrand. Work3 is a shift in work culture that supports the notion that all employees should have the freedom and flexibility to choose where, when, and how they do their best work.

“True leadership isn’t about getting people in a room to do what you want,” said Christa Quarles, Chief Executive Officer at Alludo. “It’s about giving employees the room to deliver amazing results. The last few years have proven that knowledge workers can be productive at home. It’s time for leadership teams to leave the mandatory 9-to-5 office experience behind and recognize that freedom and flexibility are key to not only working better but living better."

In addition to where they work, employees want flexibility in when they work. The survey data confirms that three-fourths (74%) of employees no longer want to work a standard 9-to-5 day. However, almost half (47%) of non-managers still work standard hours compared to nearly one-third of managers. Again, this highlights the gap in the freedom offered to individual contributors versus managers, with the former having less flexibility when it comes to determining when and where they work.

To be successful in the remote and hybrid world, leadership needs to create a cohesive vision, outline clear expectations and outcomes, and give their employees the freedom and flexibility to decide when, where, and how they do their best work. The reality, however, is a far different picture. The survey data shows that C-level executives believe they have adapted to the new way of managing, but non-managers disagree.

58% of C-level executives believe their company has changed the way remote and hybrid employees are managed.

But 57% of non-managers disagree and say leadership has not changed their management style and 28% indicate they are still micromanaged.

If leaders do not evolve their management style to give their employees more freedom and flexibility to choose where, when, and how they work, data shows that 43% of individual contributors would consider quitting or even changing careers––that’s nearly half!

The survey polled 2,034 global knowledge workers who could effectively do their jobs remotely.

To download a copy of Alludo’s Work3 Survey Report 2022, click here.

To learn more about Alludo’s recent rebrand and what it means for the future of work, click here.

*People managers include C-level executives, vice presidents, directors, and team managers.

