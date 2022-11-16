OJO Ranked 93 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List in North America, Placing as the Fastest Growing Technology Company in Texas Region

Deloitte unveils 2022 list of North America’s fastest-growing technology companies

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Deloitte revealed that OJO , for the third year in a row, was named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list at number 93. The list provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology companies — both public and private — in North America. The list places OJO as the number 1 fastest growing company in the Texas region.



Over the past three years, OJO saw a 1769% increase in revenue growth and has been involved in more than $3 billion in real estate closings across all of its platforms combined in 2021 alone. OJO’s platform offers consumers expert guidance and trusted industry professionals — including an agent network of more than 30,000 of the nation’s top agents — at every step of the homeownership journey.

“Being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team’s tremendous dedication to purpose — and a validator of our incredible growth,” said John Berkowitz, CEO and Founder of OJO. “Over the past three years, OJO has been eminently focused on providing the right insights, tools, and real estate experts for consumers, in order to equip anyone to unlock the benefits of homeownership. Our company’s growth speaks to the resilience of housing, the importance of unlocking homeownership, and the quality of our amazing partners, agents, investors, and people.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ 2022 ranking was compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech – among the 500 companies on the list, the average median three-year revenue growth rate reached 611%.

In addition to making the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, OJO made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year, coming in at number 355 this year. OJO was also ranked number 16 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list.

About OJO

OJO is an Austin-based real estate technology company guiding more people to successful homeownership. The company’s platform for buying, selling, and homeownership meets people wherever they are on their journey, offering personalized guidance every step of the way. Through a bespoke combination of people and technology, OJO cultivates a deep understanding of individual needs and preferences, matching people with the right tools and trusted providers to equip anyone to unlock the abundant benefits of home ownership.

As one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., OJO placed 29th on the 2021 Deloitte Tech Fast 500 and 355th on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. To date, the company has raised more than $140 million to fuel its rapid growth. CEO and Founder, John Berkowitz, has been named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Central Texas and a top CEO by the Austin Business Journal and the company’s executives have won more than a dozen industry awards in the past year. OJO Labs is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has more than 700 employees globally.

