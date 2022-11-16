Succeed by creating a great sales experience, says bestselling author Kathy Helbig-Strick
From being a car dealer to building her own successful real estate brokerage, Kathy has always repeat clients and dedicated partners by building relationships.
My passion is to give people a platform to come into this business, be successful, make money, but have their life also instead of sacrificing it for a career.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a young newlywed and new mom, Kathy Helbig-Strick thought she would change lanes and “dabble” in real life. The idea came to her while preparing to sell her own home, after she attended a local St. Louis Broker’s seminar in 1997. Little did she know she would make a huge impact in the St. Louis real estate market over the next 25+ years.
— Kathy Helbig-Strick
“Back then there wasn’t really much training for agents, and training on how to run a real estate business was completely non-existent. Once you got licensed, it was pretty much like, hey congratulations, you passed, now sink or swim”, says Kathy. “Luckily I am able to connect with people easily, I had a real passion for helping people solve problems.” Kathy recalls, “It was never about the money for me. I just loved what I was doing, and I think that’s what attracted people to me.” That and her prior sales experience as one of the very few women selling cars at just 19 years old sure didn’t hurt to build a foundation! “I felt fortunate to have business right away”, recalls Kathy.
Eventually, with a toddler and a new baby, the grind of being a solo real estate agent became too much and she started thinking about scaling through creating a team. Her first attempt was a partnership, with two other women, that did not go as planned. “I learned a lot of lessons,” she says. “Besides having 3 cooks in a kitchen being a bad idea, the other things I learned was to not take partnerships lightly, to put it all in writing, get an attorney involved with the documents, and most importantly, to plan for the exit, before you even enter!”
After parting ways, Kathy reorganized and pioneered one of the first true multi-agent team models in the St. Louis area. After leading that team to be the highest selling team in the region, Kathy was approached to open a Real Estate franchise that was newer in the St. Louis market. It became another hard lesson learned. “It was one of the top-producing offices in the area, but it was not the right fit for me,” she explains. “Newer leadership turned a good culture toxic, with sexism, bullying and intimidation tactics that made it unbearable to tolerate. So, I didn’t tolerate it. I pushed back,” says Kathy. “I tried to speak up and seek solutions, but to no avail”, she recalls. “Of course, that caused a lot of conflict internally, and suddenly for the first time ever, I felt a glass ceiling come over me”, she remembers feeling.
She knew she could not succeed there under the circumstances, and the experience almost caused her to exit the industry completely, despite being one of the most successful agents in town. But she didn’t want to let down her team, which was still setting sales records and had stood beside her throughout those dark years. It took five long years for her to settle her franchise ownership contract, but once she did, she was able to open the doors of her independent brokerage Experience Realty Partners in Chesterfield, MO. “I was a little nervous to go up against the national brokerages in town,” she says. “But if I learned nothing else over the years, I learned that people care who their agent is and their track record, not necessarily about the brokerage brand they work under.” That proved true once again as Kathy’s Indy company doubled their business that first year and increased in production every year thereafter! “My team and I had a new energy after freeing ourselves from an environment that had been working against us for so long, and it was like a whole new beginning.” Kathy grew to a point that she needed to expand again, so in 2021, Kathy merged her independent brokerage with the fastest growing global independent real estate company, EXP Realty to offer stock benefits to her agents and increase their reach worldwide.
Kathy is inspired by being the mentor to other women that she never had herself. “After many women sought me out to help them get started in real estate, I came to the realization that I really enjoyed teaching and supporting other women and helping them find fulfillment, excitement and passion through real estate,’” she says. “My team model was instrumental in helping a lot of women (and men) who were at different crossroads in their life, just like I was. Jumping into a 100% commission job that typically requires spending a lot of money before you start making it, isn’t an option for most people. That’s where the team model works well”, Kathy says. “It’s a way to get started with no real expense, little risk, and built-in support and systems to shorten the learning curve.” Kathy feels, “This model has opened the door for a lot of people that wouldn’t have been able to give real estate a chance.”
Connect with Kathy at her website: experience-re.com. She is also on Facebook as Kathy Helbig-Strick and on Instagram @WhattheHelbig, and be sure to subscribe to The Kathy Helbig Group on YouTube for all kinds of real estate advice . There is also much more of her story and her hard-won wisdom for working women in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.
