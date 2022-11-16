Children of Heroes of Ukraine: The story of 13-year-old Vadym

New life of Ukrainian children of heroes

Light amidst the Darkness

Vadym is a 13-year-old boy from Chernihiv, a city in the northern region of Ukraine; he has a unique opportunity stemming from the tragedy.

His father was killed on March 19, 2022, during the onslaught of the Russian invasion. A high explosive shell struck a military man fighting for his country's freedom during an attack on their base. The injuries he sustained were life-threatening.

After the loss of his father, Vadym and his mother were left alone in Chernihiv region, which was often bombarded with explosions.

His mother shares,“The most frightening thing during the war was the silence because we already knew that after that, a new wave of explosions would begin, and no one knew where the next one would come from,” She adds that her perspective on life has changed and that their life has now been divided into “before” and “after” the war, where previously ordinary things now mean so much more to her.

Continuing the Legacy

Due to the tragedy that struck the family, they were connected to the Children of Heroes Charity Fund, which has supported them during this difficult time. The fund supports families with different types of aid, financial, humanitarian, or other needs. A crucial feature is that the organization helps children until they reach adulthood.

In October of this year, the fund began operations in the United States as a 501(c)(3) to develop relationships with individuals and various organizations to help Ukrainian children affected by the war.

The fund was able to give Vadym and his family new hope, as it opened doors for him to be admitted to the Marine Military Academy based in Harlingen, Texas.

Andrew Shpakov, a co-founder of the Fund, kickstarted this process with one of the fund's programs focused on "Education and Development". The Fund sourced the scholarship opportunities, ran the application process, enrollment, and all other organizational steps to help Vadym achieve his goal of attending the military academy. In this case, as part of the program, all travel and organizational expenses were covered, with the rest key support came from Andrew’s network in America including the academy partners Timothy Holmsley and Pavlo Vershylenko.

“I was thrilled to help Vadym follow his father’s path and achieve his dream to study military in the U.S. so that he could focus on rather the brighter future, transform his life for the better, and unleash his potential, which will contribute to the development of a new, stronger Ukraine”, says Andrew Shpakov.

Vadym’s mother stated, “Though there are challenges, we understand that it is difficult for him to adapt to new living conditions because we have never been separated from him for such a long period. We will always show him our support!"

Vadym is optimistic that his father's legacy will continue and his sacrifice will not be wasted. He is taking this opportunity to grow and learn. After graduating from the academy, Vadym plans to return to Ukraine to share his knowledge and contribute to its redevelopment.

Vadym and his family are only one of several thousand families in Ukraine affected by the war, and their number is growing daily. If you want to support and donate or hear more stories, you may visit our website at the link below.

https://childrenheroes.org/donations

If you have any questions, you may contact us at: contact@childrenheroes.org