Bestselling author Jamie Tulak advises women to go for what they want

You’re not a tree, she says. You can pick up and move! She and her husband did just that, leaving a successful “mini empire” and finding their dream lifestyle.

When you focus on what you have right in front of you and put your head down, you are able to go further, faster.” — Jamie Tulak

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Tulak runs on faith and hustle. So when she heard God telling her that she should quit her job and become a real estate agent, she listened—despite that fact that this was during the housing crisis. Her husband supported her, and in her first year as an agent she sold 35 houses in a down market. A career was born.She got her husband into the business and then they expanded into home staging (Jamie’s degree from Fresno State was in Interior Design) when a friend could not sell her condo. After Jamie restyled it and marketed it with new photos, there was a buyer within a day. The home-staging business and a retail storefront they opened up caused friends in their little town of Lemoore, California, to nickname them Chip and Joanna Gaines of that small town. “We were building a mini empire together,” Jamie says.They were also building a family. With a toddler holding her hand and a baby on her hip, Jamie realized they could not continue running three businesses. “Our life was chaotic. It was stressful,” she says. “I knew that there was a better life for us, but I just didn’t know what that looked like. So we prayed over it and shut down our shop.” They moved to Raleigh, N.C., a city they’d visited and loved, and launched a new real estate business there. “We haven’t looked back,” she says.To women who feel uncertainty about their careers, whether in real estate or not, Jamie has two main pieces of advice. First, find mentors and supporters—people who believe in your vision and are there to support you along your journey, whatever business you’re in, whatever you’re doing in your life. “Human beings were not meant to go through life alone and if that’s you, you need to find your tribe,” she says. Second, she encourages women to avoid comparing themselves to others. “Put your head down and focus on you,” she says. “The more you stop worrying about what everyone else around you is doing and stop the comparison game, the more you’ll realize that when you focus on what’s right in front of you, you’re able to go further, faster.”To help in both those areas, Jamie and two other successful women in real estate founded Girls with Grit, a network of women in real estate that offers online training, coaching, and live events. It’s been growing like wildfire, with 10,000 members joining in its first year alone. “Our goal is to impact 100,000 women in real estate, bring them into the fold, and help them level up their real estate careers,” Jamie explains. Women who are interested can request to join the private Facebook group, the Girls with Grit Collective, or visit the website, girlswithgritcollective.com.Connect with Jamie on Instagram @jamiesellsraleigh or at her website, jamiesellsraleigh.com. You can also read more of Jamie’s story in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Jamie Tulak