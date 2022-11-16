VizyPay Ranks No. 209 on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Leading fintech attributes 721% revenue growth in part to proprietary paytech software developed for small businesses across rural America

/EIN News/ -- WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading payments processing fintech, today announces it ranked No. 209 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Renowned for its industry-disrupting approach to payments and simple yet robust fintech solutions for small business owners, VizyPay grew 721% in less than three years and expanded its HQ team to 89 dedicated, full-time employees. Serving more than 12,000 merchants across the country, the bootstrapped company is now on track to exceed $4 billion in total payments processed this year.



VizyPay’s phenomenal growth is fueled by its leading proprietary payments technology solutions for small businesses. This includes its award-winning True Cash Discount app for Clover point of sale (POS) systems and VizyPOS app for PAX POS systems. Designed for user-friendly integration of VizyPay’s Cash Discount Program (CDP), the apps are an alternative to expensive and confusing POS stations with monthly software subscriptions. Additionally due to popular demand, VizyPay ungated its True Cash Discount app for Clover POS systems, making CDP easily accessible to any merchant using a Clover system. VizyPOS also offers advanced analytics and convenient data-driven insights, enabling entrepreneurs to increase business efficiencies.

“I set out to disrupt the payments industry with solutions made for people overlooked by larger companies. Over the past three years, this strategy led to great success as we grew tremendously – adding new talent and products to our lineup,” VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab said. “Our core value of advocating for small business owners has resonated with our merchants and new employees strongly enough for us to grow at this rate. I’m excited to see where we can get to in the next three years.”



“As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners’ relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all.”

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.