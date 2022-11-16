Stryten Energy Named a 2023 Military Friendly Employer

Stryten Energy Earns Gold Military Friendly Status

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, Georgia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy has been named a 2023 Gold Military Friendly® Employer in the annual list from militaryfriendly.com, which recognizes companies that create sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm and enduring partnerships that benefit the military community.

Stryten Energy hires military members across every level of the company from the executive management team to the plant floor, with many having progressed through the company via multiple promotions. Military veterans make up approximately seven percent of our workforce.

“At Stryten, we appreciate the service of our veterans to our country. Our goal is to provide opportunities that allow them to translate the valuable skills and strong work ethic they gained in the military into a great career,” said Mike Judd, President and Chief Operating Officer, Stryten Energy. “We are proud that our veterans-friendly culture and commitment to hiring veterans has been recognized with this designation.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over a thousand companies participated in the 2023 Military Friendly ® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly ® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of the organization’s ability to meet thresholds for Applicant, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly Employers® designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly ®. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it's a standard that makes good business sense.”

Stryten Energy currently has job openings for military members across numerous U.S. locations, with a dedicated section of its Jobs website for military and veteran job seekers here.

“We will always be committed to hiring members of the military community and making them an integral part of our Stryten Energy community,” said Judd.

In addition to helping the military community find jobs, Stryten Energy is a proud sponsor of Rivers of Recovery, an innovative, national nonprofit that uses outdoor-based activities to effectively treat symptoms of post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety in combat veterans and active-duty military.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions and components across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

About Military Friendly ® Employers

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,700 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

