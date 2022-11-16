Submit Release
Clinical ink Again Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 241% revenue growth to technological innovation and therapeutic expertise

/EIN News/ -- Horsham, Pennsylvania, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horsham, Pennsylvania; November 16, 2022Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, today announced its second consecutive listing on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Clinical ink grew 241% during this period.

Clinical ink Chief Executive Officer, Ed Seguine, attributes the company’s dramatic growth to deep expertise in collecting clinical data in highly complex and diverse therapeutic areas including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Neurology, and Immunology, as well as innovations in eSource technology including sensors, voice, and digital biomarkers.

Seguine said, “At Clinical ink, we are committed to powering patient outcomes by converging data, technology, and patient science. This recognition demonstrates our significant industry impact, as well as our thriving partnerships with the trusted customers and patients we serve. In our industry, a lot of private companies make exaggerated claims about their financial performance.  Our appearance on the respected Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for two straight years is direct evidence of our growth and financial performance.”

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

  

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

 

About Clinical ink  

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, neurocognitive testing, and digital biomarkers advancements, drive the industry standard for data precision and usher in a new generation of clinical trials. By harnessing digital data, we power sponsors, CROs, researchers, and patients to recenter decentralized trials and rewrite the clinical development experience.

Kathryn Sutton
Clinical ink
6128750773
kathryn.sutton@clinicalink.com

