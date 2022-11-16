Home Healthcare Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 189193 Million with Excellent CAGR of 8.4% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

The introduction of newer technologies into this market has significantly increased the current communication flow between patients and healthcare providers, allowing for better, faster, and more effective care

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the home healthcare market which was USD 99,236.36 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 189193 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

In-home care settings, the home healthcare industry encompasses a wide range of healthcare services for disease. Home healthcare aims to treat injuries and enhance the patient's overall health. These services are more convenient and less expensive and effective for chronic diseases, the elderly, nutrition therapy, and the patient's critical illness.

Market growth is predicted to be fueled by a growing geriatric population and increased incidence of target diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer's , as well as orthopaedic diseases. Governments and health groups are concerned about rising treatment costs and are working to reduce healthcare prices. Home health care is a less expensive alternative to a hospital stay.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Home Healthcare market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Recent Development

In March 2019, By acquiring HB Healthcare, ResMed solidified its position as the market leader in Korea (HBH). HB Healthcare Safety is a home medical equipment manufacturer established in Korea that provides coaching and technology to patients and healthcare practitioners.

Opportunities for Key Players:

The ageing population, the increased incidence of target diseases such dementia and Alzheimer's , and orthopaedic ailments are likely to drive market expansion. Governments and health groups are concerned about rising treatment costs and are working to reduce healthcare prices. Home health care is a less expensive alternative to a hospital stay.

Portable gadgets including heart rate monitors, respiratory assistance, and blood glucose monitors have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of lifestyle disease home care. Another important factor influencing the market is value-based healthcare. The central government provides either partial or entire coverage for in-home services in most developed and developing countries.

Key Market Segments Covered in Home Healthcare Industry Research

By Type

Diagnostic

Mobility assist

By Disease

Chronic obstructive

Pulmonary disease

Diabetes

Hypertension

Smoking

Depression

Heart diseases

Dementia / Alzheimer's diseases

Obesity

Infectious diseases (HIV/AIDS)

Bone and joint diseases

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

By Key Growth Drivers:

Rising research and development (R&D) investments

The introduction of newer technologies into this market has significantly increased the current communication flow between patients and healthcare providers, allowing for better, faster, and more effective care. Remote patient monitoring, for example, is based on the successful integration of medical devices and information and communication technology (ICT) and the delivery of healthcare over large distances, which ultimately drives the market growth.

The rise in demand for home healthcare

This is due to the increased convenience of non-skilled labour, caretakers, services, physicians, and various home healthcare equipment in homecare settings, as well as a growth in healthcare expenditures at hospital premises in the region.

Rising number of elderly people and technological advancements

Over the last decade, the European home healthcare sector has grown significantly. The rising expense of healthcare, which has transferred healthcare focus from hospitals to the home, has been a key reason for the market's rise. Government initiatives to boost home healthcare are propelling the sector even faster.

Home Healthcare Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the home healthcare market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the global home healthcare market as an aware regional population demands home care for its geriatrics and chronically ill.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness fastest growth in the future as awareness about home care rises among a society that is growing increasingly nuclear in its family setup.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Home Healthcare Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Home Healthcare Market, By Type Global Home Healthcare Market, By Disease Global Home Healthcare Market, By Distribution Channel Global Home Healthcare Market, By Region Global Home Healthcare Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

