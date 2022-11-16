Galexxy Holdings Inc., Announces its Intention to Pursue Dual Listing on the Upstream Platform

/EIN News/ -- Newport Beach, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galexxy Holdings Inc., (“Galexxy” or “Company”) (OTC: GXXY) announced today that following a recent board meeting, the directors of the Company authorized management to pursue a dual listing on Upstream. Upstream is an exciting new digital exchange that offers up and coming companies access to global investors. Upstream is a MERJ Exchange Market and an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges.

Galexxy’s CEO, Iain Saul stated that; “While awaiting our audit completion and after exhibiting at the White Label World Expo Frankfurt, we’re excited to expand our reach to the global investing community and hopefully minimize the negative effects of short selling and other market manipulations of our stock.”

Upstream offers global investors direct access to US equities through a real-time, secure, and intuitive trading app. Under the hood, Upstream introduces what many believe to be the future of trading featuring some of the highest levels of transparency, accessibility, and investor protections enforced using blockchain technology. These innovations include taking traditional equity and converting it to tokenized equity, offering shares on a public orderbook, and preventing predatory market practices like short selling.

About Upstream: Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange

Galexxy is headquartered in Newport Beach and Wellbeing Farms’ manufacturing facility is in Murrieta, CA. Galexxy’s shares are publicly traded on the OTC Markets (OTC: GXXY). Galexxy entered the rapidly developing markets for premium natural plant-based consumer health supplement products in April 2021 and completed its acquisition of Wellbeing Farms LLC., on August 4, 2022 and purchased 69% of ABC Wholesale Products LLC., on August 12, 2022.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release.

