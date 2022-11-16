Expert Ecommerce HVAC Retailer, Superior Home Supplies, Releases Essential AC Unit Coil Cleaning Guide

/EIN News/ -- Sarasota, Florida, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to providing you with reliable, premium products from leading manufacturers at affordable prices, Superior Home Supplies is the number one online resource for home improvement products.

With their new AC unit evaporator coil cleaning guide, you can be confident that your air conditioning system will continue to perform effectively and not reduce its functioning due to debris, dust, and grime.

You can find the complete guide on their resource page at their website, which also gives you the latest information on a variety of their other popular products, as well as how to conduct the proper maintenance or repairs and the best way to ensure their efficiency and longevity.

Maintaining Efficiency

To keep your air conditioning system operating efficiently, it is imperative that you complete the necessary cleaning and regular maintenance required so that simple faults don’t cause complete system failures.

Superior Home Supplies have included this vital information and more in their AC unit evaporator coil cleaning guide to help provide you with the essential tools to keep your system running perfectly without calling a costly professional technician.

How often should an Evaporator Coil be cleaned?

Your air conditioning system needs to be able to transfer heat from indoors to outdoors effectively, but when the evaporator coil becomes coated with debris, dust, and grime, this heat transfer process will be affected, causing a reduction of your system’s energy efficiency.

To ensure this doesn’t occur, you should clean your evaporator coils at least once per year, ideally before any drastic changes in the weather.

Types of Evaporator Coils

To know which coil to purchase if your system needs repair, it is important to be familiar with the different types of evaporator coils and where the coils will be placed.

Vertical Evaporator Coils – These are usually paired with a vertical air conditioning system, which moves the air with an up-flow and downflow motion. The coils in these systems will condense the heat from pre-processed air into water, then direct the water towards the drain and lower the humidity in your home.

– These are usually paired with a vertical air conditioning system, which moves the air with an up-flow and downflow motion. The coils in these systems will condense the heat from pre-processed air into water, then direct the water towards the drain and lower the humidity in your home. Cased Evaporator Coils – Cased evaporator coils will be placed horizontally and have a metal casing surrounding them. These are the most common coils found in residential systems and do the same job as vertical evaporator coils but in a different shape and size.

– Cased evaporator coils will be placed horizontally and have a metal casing surrounding them. These are the most common coils found in residential systems and do the same job as vertical evaporator coils but in a different shape and size. Uncased Evaporator Coils – These have similar characteristics as the other two evaporator coils mentioned above. The key difference is that they do not have a protective case around them. This feature makes them easier to customize, and can change the shape of the coil to match their unique designs.

When should an Evaporator Coil be cleaned?

Certain signs indicate that the evaporator coil cleaning in your AC system is no longer functioning efficiently, including:

Reduced Cooling Capacity – When your evaporator coil is dirty, one of the main warning signs is a reduced cooling capacity, as it means the heat transfer process has been impacted as your coil cannot effectively cool the air.

– When your evaporator coil is dirty, one of the main warning signs is a reduced cooling capacity, as it means the heat transfer process has been impacted as your coil cannot effectively cool the air. The System Runs Longer – If your coils need cleaning, it may cause your system to work harder and run for longer cycles.

– If your coils need cleaning, it may cause your system to work harder and run for longer cycles. Your Coils Have Frost – The build-up of frost occurs when your coil is dirty enough to cause a potential breakdown. If this is not remedied, it can lead to stopping the heat transfer process entirely and leave your system unable to provide cooling.

