BuzzFeed, Inc. Signs New Partnership with Taboola to Power Recommendations Across BuzzFeed’s Premium News Brands - BuzzFeed News and HuffPost

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new partnership with BuzzFeed, Inc. , a digital media company committed to making the Internet better by providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people around the world, reaching 2.4 billion monthly content views.



Under the deal, BuzzFeed, Inc. will leverage Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience. Feed will be embedded within BuzzFeed News and HuffPost, BuzzFeed’s premium news brands.

In addition, BuzzFeed, Inc. will explore the option to implement additional Taboola offerings including Taboola News , an offering that would place BuzzFeed, Inc. content in front of Taboola’s large scale of readers across mobile devices. BuzzFeed, Inc. will also consider adopting Taboola Newsroom , a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users.

"In BuzzFeed News and HuffPost, BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to two of the premier, highest-quality news sites on the Internet. In order to ensure their future success and keep them free for millions of readers, we're always looking for partners that will continue to help these newsrooms grow, monetize, and boost audience engagement," said Jack Riley, VP of Business Development + Revenue Strategy for BuzzFeed, Inc’s news division. "I'm confident that Taboola will help us build on our success, continue to strengthen our news brands, and remain free for the millions of readers who come to us every day."

“We are thrilled to partner with BuzzFeed, a global name which has made a name for itself as a destination for diverse, socially-engaged readers. By adding Feed, high-impact placements and exploring other areas like Newsroom and Taboola News, they are taking a truly holistic approach to growing their audience and business,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “We look forward to providing BuzzFeed with competitive advantage, improved reader experience through content recommendations and new ways to drive monetization.”

