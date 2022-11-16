Exterro Review Recognized as Finalist for “Best E-Discovery” by 2022 KM World Readers’ Choice Awards

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations – announced today that KM World Readers’ Choice Awards named Exterro Review as a finalist for the “Best E-Discovery” platform on the market. For the second consecutive year, Exterro Review was recognized in this category by KM World as one of the most innovative technologies that help organizations with extracting the right information for use by the right people at the right time.



“Being recognized for the second year in a row for the KM World Readers’ Choice Award is something to be proud of. It shows that even a year later, Exterro Review continues to offer our customers great value that can be translated to their goals,” said Ajith Samuel, Chief Product Officer, Exterro. “Exterro Review is the only solution that orchestrates and automates the entire e-discovery review process. It significantly reduces the time and cost of review and eliminates any risks associated with the manual intervention that comes with many other tools and enables clients to control the document review process with unparalleled visibility into both high-level and granular project metrics.”

The KM World recognition further validates Exterro’s continued leadership position in the Legal GRC market. It demonstrates why Exterro is trusted globally by corporations, law firms, legal service providers, government agencies and law enforcement to manage risks and drive results at a lower cost.

The KM World Readers’ Choice Awards identify knowledge management products, services, and technologies that help legal organizations drive information-driven success across 14 categories. Exterro Review was ranked in the top three of the best e-discovery platforms.

About Exterro Review

Exterro Review’s auto-scalable architecture can ramp up speed on demand. Parallel processing provides unmatched ingestion and processing speeds, while innovations in indexing and data storage ensure the fastest batch processing.

Exterro Review is the only platform that orchestrates and automates the entire e-discovery review process, significantly reducing the time and cost of review while eliminating risks associated with manual intervention required in other tools. It is suitable for all review use cases, from first pass review to the most complex multi-year, multifaceted and multi-layered review projects, including data subject access requests and internal investigations.

Available as a stand-alone solution or fully integrated into the complete Exterro E-Discovery Suite, Exterro Review features some of the most advanced AI and machine learning capabilities in the market, including AI-powered document summaries and automated translations that ensure reviewers understand the big picture right away, as well as Smart Labeling algorithms that guide reviewers’ actions and steer them to documents most relevant to their assigned task.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk, and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, and government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com.