XIL Health Executive, Alexandra Robertson, Honored in the 2022 OBJ C-Suite Awards

Robertson recognized for developing innovative pharmatech and launching a new Orlando-based company mid-pandemic

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic technology and analytics company in the drug economics space, today announces that its Vice President of Client Growth & Innovation Alexandra Robertson has been recognized in Orlando Business Journal’s 2022 C-Suite Awards for her commitment in bringing innovation and strategic solutions to healthcare over the last year. The list honors 20 regional leaders - including those from Orlando Health and the University of Central Florida - for their outstanding performance in their areas of expertise, as well as their contributions and commitment to their professions and the local community.



Robertson’s recognition stems from her team’s rapid pivot in priorities to address new areas needed during the pandemic for XIL Health’s clients. The latest launch for XIL Impact with tools was the Vaccine Tracker - an interactive tool to help retail pharmacies better understand reimbursement; especially for COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to this, Robertson played a key role in launching Visory Health earlier this year-- a XIL Health sister company that assists consumers by lowering their prescription drug costs, providing more affordable and accessible medication nationwide. The pharmacy discount card has already saved consumers over $2B in medication costs.

“Alexandra is a great leader who’s passionate about serving our clients and communities. We are fortunate to have her as part of our executive team. This award is well deserved,” said XIL Health CEO and founder Susan Lang.

Aside from work, Robertson is a key leader in Orlando, from mentoring women through her alma mater – Rollins College – to volunteering with Seniors First, Angel Tree, Harbor House and The Ronald McDonald House.

“I’ve always been passionate about health, and providing accessible healthcare and giving back to my community has only grown since joining XIL Health nearly 5 years ago. The healthcare system is complex and difficult which leaves most Americans unsure of what options they have available to them and Visory Health solves that problem. Looking into 2023, I’m excited to continue to improve our Impact tool, and to also build a community for women, families, and caregivers in communities with better products and tools to access affordable medications through Visory Health.”

About XIL Health

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a healthcare technology company developing proprietary technology, analytics, and consumer engagement platforms to help their clients and customers win in today’s uncertain healthcare market. The team works with retail pharmacies, PBMs, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies, and physician groups to help them change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. For more information about the company or to join the team, visit www.xilhealth.com or www.visoryhealth.com/ .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar PR for XIL Health

Etorres@uproarpr.com

321.236.0102