Priori Awarded “Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough

The Annual Awards Program Recognizes Priori’s New Platform for Its Innovation in LegalTech

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori Legal , the leading legal marketplace for in-house legal teams, was honored with the 2022 “Overall LegalTech Solution of the Year” award in the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for its revolutionary outside counsel decision-enabling platform, Scout.



"We are extremely excited to be recognized by LegalTech Breakthrough with this award,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori Legal. "Scout is already providing tremendous value to its beta in-house legal teams and redefining how they make data-driven outside counsel hiring decisions. We are tremendously appreciative of all the positive recognition the Scout platform continues to receive. Recently, we were also recognized by the Buying Legal Council for collaborating with the Hearst Corporation on Scout."

With Scout, Priori introduced a new category of software for legal teams: outside counsel selection and knowledge management. Scout puts valuable data about trusted firms, individual attorneys and engagement history at the team’s fingertips so in-house teams can identify the right staffing for new legal projects and track performance over time.

Scout reduces friction by creating data-driven collaboration between in-house legal teams and law firms. Currently in beta with Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet, a Fortune 10 company, and law firm Orrick, the platform enriches in-house knowledge regarding outside counsel relationships, specific attorney expertise and performance, and streamlines rate review processes.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of standout technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program included more than 1,450 nominations of companies across the globe.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s flagship product connecting in-house teams with Priori’s global vetted network of attorneys. Today, Marketplace provides access to more than 8,000 attorneys at firms of all sizes in all 50 states, 55 countries and covering more than 700 practice proficiencies.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .