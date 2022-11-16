Global Dental Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6-7% to reach $36 billion by 2026 – Transforming Oral Healthcare and Dental Care

Medi-Tech Insights: Sedentary lifestyle & rising aging population demanding dental care, increasing health consciousness & awareness regarding oral hygiene, increasing prevalence of tooth disorders such as tooth decay, periodontal, & malocclusion, growing demand for high-end imaging & radiology devices in dentistry are some of the key factors driving the global dental market.

/EIN News/ -- BRUSSELS, Belgium, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dentistry is concerned with diagnosing, treating, and preventing a range of oral and dental conditions. Good oral health involves the ability to eat, speak, socialize, and enjoy a healthy diet and makes a major contribution to quality of life.



Emerging Trends in the Global Dental Market

Many of this year’s dentistry trends are focused on improving patient care. The recent trends impacting the global dental market are as follows:

Growing investment in the global 3D printing market.

Increasing investment in laser technology.

Rising demand for tele-dentistry.

Growing adoption of invisible orthodontics like clear aligners.

Ample Growth Opportunities for the Dental Market in Digital Dentistry

Digital dentistry encompasses any digital or computer-based technology that a dental professional may use to examine, diagnose, and treat the health of a mouth. Some of the technology includes: digital radiography, digital impression, intraoral cameras, and digital records, among others.

“Digital dentistry is constructively changing the conventional dental practice. Such advancements have led clinicians to deliver precise information to the patients as well as labs. The subsequent applications of these technologies will certainly change the practice of restorative dentistry.” -Business Head, Provider of Dental Health Products, USA

Advent of CAD/CAM Technology in Dental Dentistry Drives the Global Dental Market

Digital dentistry, including CAD/CAM dentistry, is transforming every aspect of professional oral care in dentistry to date. Digital dentistry encompasses any digital or computer-based technology that the dental professional may use to examine, diagnose, and treat the health of the mouth. For instance,

In March 2022, Anthogyr announced the launch of Axiom X3 implant system. The Axiom implant range is well-known among dental implantologists for outstanding prosthetic performance, simplicity of use, and consistency in treatment results.



Emerging Growth Opportunities in Dental Tourism Market Fuels the Growth of the Dental Market

Dental tourism has become a trending market as many dental patients travel around the world to receive their dental treatment. The high costs of dental care services in home countries, lack of insurance coverage, and dissatisfaction with available dental services in home countries have inspired people to seek affordable, speedy, and better-quality dental care in foreign countries.

Key Market Challenges: Dental Market

The high costs associated with the dental procedures and advanced technology-based dental devices, limited reimbursement policies for dental implants and surgeries, and high risk and complications associated with treatments are some of the key factors restricting the growth of the dental market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share but APAC is Set to Witness Strongest Growth

North America holds a one-third share of the global dental market. This can be mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of tooth decay, technological advancement in dental care, the growing number of partially edentulous patients, and rising awareness about dental care in the region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Dental Market

Some of the well-established players operating in the global dental market are Straumann Holding, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Henry Schein Inc., EnvisionTEC, BioHorizons, and Bicon Dental Implants, among others.

Companies are Adopting Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in the Dental Market

All leading players operating in this market are adopting various business strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to garner a higher market share. For instance,

In September 2022, Dentsply Sirona announced the launches of its new digital dentistry solutions Primescan Connect, and DS Core Care at DS World 2022 in Las Vegas.

announced the launches of its new digital dentistry solutions Primescan Connect, and DS Core Care at DS World 2022 in Las Vegas. In May 2022, The Straumann Group announced they have signed an agreement to fully acquire PlusDental, a provider of orthodontic treatment solutions in Europe.

