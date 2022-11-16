Pax8 Now Offering Todyl Solutions — Providing All-in-One, Single Agent Security Platform to MSPs

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced a global agreement with Todyl, a comprehensive, all-in-one security platform, to offer its solutions in the Pax8 marketplace. The technology gives MSPs access to an easy-to-use suite of security and networking capabilities that enables businesses to streamline operations and mitigate security risks.



“Statistics show that more than 89 percent of businesses have been affected by a cyberattack,” said Sophie Merrifield, VP of Vendor Product Management at Pax8. “Offering best-in-class security solutions for our partners is a top priority for Pax8, and Todyl’s all-in-one platform will help businesses with highly effective security and networking to defend against evolving threats.”

Focused on three key areas of security, prevention, detection, and response, Todyl’s unrivaled, all-in-one security and networking platform includes six modules:

SASE – Secure Access Service Edge SIEM – Security Information and Event Management MXDR – Managed Extended Detection & Response Endpoint Security (EDR + NGAV) – Endpoint Detection & Response and Next Generations Anti-Virus GRC – Governance, Risk, and Compliance LZT – LAN ZeroTrust

Highlights of the Todyl Security Platform include:

Cloud-first, single-agent platform delivers the capabilities of over 15 different security and networking solutions

Multi-tenant with a single-pane-of-glass to implement, monitor, and manage

Flexible licensing allows businesses to optimize the modules they use to maximize security for every budget

Every module is optimized for interoperability, overcoming the integration and configuration challenges of stitching together dozens of products and tools

“Our mission is to empower businesses of any size with a complete, end-to-end security program,” said John Nellen, Founder and CEO at Todyl. “We accomplish this by ensuring the platform is easy to use, cost-effective, and efficiently scalable. The partnership with Pax8 will enable us to scale our reach to MSPs to provide solutions that scale security capabilities for SMBs that the largest organizations in the world use to defend themselves. We designed the platform to be highly customizable, allowing businesses to pick and choose what they need based on their risk profile and needs.”

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 350,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About Todyl

Todyl empowers businesses with a cloud-first, single agent platform that delivers enterprise-leading security and networking capabilities through a highly customizable, single-pane-of-glass. The Todyl Security Platform spans prevention, detection, and response by unifying SASE, Endpoint Security (EDR + NGAV), SIEM, MXDR, and GRC.

