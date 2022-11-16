WVDOH accepts bids for final portion of MacCorkle Avenue renovation

The final section of MacCorkle Avenue to be renovated in Kanawha City is among 22 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. The project is funded by West Virginia Turnpike bond sales through Gov. Jim Justice's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



“This is the last piece of the puzzle to upgrade MacCorkle Avenue through Kanawha City,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction. “This will fix all the potholes, all the cracks, and leave the citizens with a smoother, safer roadway for years into the future.”



The contract, to rehabilitate MacCorkle Avenue from 40th Street to 58th Street, is the last of three major construction projects to rebuild or renovate MacCorkle all the way from 33rd Street to 58th Street through the heart of Kanawha City.