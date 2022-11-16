Bestselling author Rosie Rodriguez succeed on gratitude and determination

At 15, She lost both her parents , but instead of reacting with despair, She chose to feel grateful for the example they’d set and the time they had together.

Take a big breath. Learn to recognize that you're experiencing an emotion and learn to manage that so you can have the best outcome.” — Rosie Rodriguez

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After immigrating from Mexico, Rosie Rodriguez’s father worked long hours to earn enough money to buy his family a home. He passed away when Rosie was only 13, followed by her mother two years later. Despite her grief, Rosie decided to adopt an attitude of being grateful. “I didn’t have my parents for very long, but I saw how much they loved us and how hard they worked to provide for us,” she says. “I focused on how I was going to make them proud.”After Rosie and her siblings lost the house their dad had bought, she again did not give in to despair. She became determined. “I said, ‘One day I’m going to find a way to buy this house back, because my dad gave everything to give that to us.’ I knew that I had to go to college, so I was able to get myself into USC. My goal was to figure out how to do this thing called real estate, how to buy property so that my kids would never have to go through what we went through.”Mission accomplished. Over the next 24 years, Rosie became a top mortgage broker, built four companies in the real estate industry, created a portfolio rental and investment properties, and most recently has become affiliated with eXp Realty, including being President of eXp Latino—and she also raised three kids. “I’ve gotten to a point in my life where I have enough evidence of my successes,” says Rosie. “I know that if I put my mind to something it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of hard work. What inspires me now is collaborating at a higher and higher level. I’m very excited about being able to sit at the larger tables, collaborating with bigger thinkers and coming together to not just co-create business or projects or all those things, but to have an impact—a global impact.”Rosie is an inspiration to anyone who believes they are not qualified enough or smart enough to think big. Even though she started out feeling “less than” when she was at USC or when she was in a room with older and more experienced real estate agents and business owners, she quickly realized that her fellow students and business people did not have anything she didn’t have. They all had to learn and to hustle and she could do that too.Connect with Rosie through her video series at https://events.callrosie.com/PartnerWithRosie or on Instagram, where she is @CallRosie. She invites anyone to reach out and ask questions about real estate, business growth, wealth, or investing. “I’m very passionate about building wealth and creating wealth and I’m always happy to help another lady go up,” she says. You can also find much more of her advice—especially for women in business—in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

