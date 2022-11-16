Jean Murray Munden Writes Emotionally Charged Tales of Romance
From serendipity and suspense to nostalgia, author Jean Murray Munden crafts stories of romance that each take twists and turnsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s quite beautiful to bask in the glory of a good love story—the evocative narrative, the endearing characters, and the sheer delight that romance brings. Author Jean Murray Munden, for one, has a way with tales of romance.
Jean Murray Munden, a pseudonym, has been a storyteller since she was young. She writes at her leisure and has recently published two novels, I’ll Remember April and Come Fill Up My Cup. With a knack for writing, Munden creatively plots good stories of romance woven with engaging elements.
Munden’s debut novel, I’ll Remember April, is a beautiful telling of a family saga spanning seventy years in which two members are conflicted by love. Louise Ferris is an elderly woman whose adored granddaughter, Lulu, comes to her confused. The girl’s story prompts Louise to reflect on her life and loves, and those of her family, told from several perspectives, beginning at the outset of the Great War.
Soon after, Munden brings to life the characters of Robin Lindsay and James Maclachlan in her second book, Come Fill Up My Cup. A romantic suspense novel set in picturesque Scotland, the story follows the budding romance between Robin and James, haunted by events emerging from the past and a violent murder in the present.
Munden writes for pleasure—visualizing scenes and experimenting with conversations, conceiving stories and characters that hit home, producing fictional stories of romance that each takes twists and turns. From her clever imagination to the literary wonderland of Downtown Miami, Munden presents I’ll Remember April and Come Fill Up My Cup at the Miami Book Fair 2022.
Meet author Jean Murray Munden with her equally enthralling romance novels exclusively at The Reading Glass Books located at Section B — NE Second Ave. (between Third and Fourth Streets), Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on November 18, 2022, Friday, from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
Get to know the stories of Louise and Lulu in I’ll Remember April and Robin and James in Come Fill Up My Cup, available at www.readingglassbooks.com and across other major online bookstore resellers.
To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter