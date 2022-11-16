Trulioo Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company achieved 590% revenue growth, also ranked 3rd on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program as part of the Enterprise Fast 15 list

Trulioo, a leader in global identity verification, today announces it ranked No. 249 on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Trulioo also ranked No. 3 as one of Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program, a program that recognizes Canada's 15 fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Trulioo revenue grew 590% during this period.

Trulioo CEO Steve Munford credits the company's exceptional growth and organizational maturity to the team's dedication to working closely with customers and building the world's most comprehensive identity verification platform.

"We work hard to empower companies to build trust and safety for their customers, navigate evolving compliance challenges and easily expand to new markets," Munford said. "We are honored to be included among so many inspiring companies. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our talented and diverse team - their passion, creativity and relentless focus on doing the right thing for our customers makes it all possible."

Trulioo was previously ranked as a "Company-to-Watch" as part of the Technology Fast 50™ awards in 2014.

"This year's Enterprise Fast 15 winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

To qualify for the Enterprise Fast 15 award as part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program, companies must have recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021.

About Trulioo

Trulioo is a leading global identity verification company building trust online so businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on its identity verification platform, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. The Trulioo mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit Trulioo.com.

