KE Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 30, 2022 Eastern Time

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") BEKE HKEX: 2423))), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022).

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027008-ovb98p.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through December 7, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

 

+1-855-883-1031

Mainland, China:

 

400-1209-216

Hong Kong, China:

 

800-930-639

International:

 

+61-7-3107-6325

Replay PIN:

 

10027008

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.ke.com.

About KE Holdings Inc.

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 21 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.ke.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005507/en/

