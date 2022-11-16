Decentralized Clinical Trials Market 2023-2028 | Business Opportunities, Growth Factors, Top Countries, Latest Technology | Development, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin | Key Players, Types, Applications

Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized Clinical Trials market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

The FDA defines decentralized clinical trials as those executed through telemedicine and mobile or local healthcare providers, using processes and technologies that differ from the traditional clinical trial model.

Decentralized clinical trials are conducted remotely, with patient subjects remaining at home during a significant portion, or all, of the study. However, the decentralized clinical trial model is designed for more just patient participants.



The global Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) market size is projected to reach US$ 18950 million by 2028, from US$ 7135 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

North America is the largest production region, with a share about 60%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, both have a share over 30 percent.

Key players in the global market include: -

Medidata

IQVIA

Labcorp

PRA Health Sciences

Parexel

ICON

Oracle

CRF Health

Clinical Ink

Medable

Science 37

Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

Segmentation by Types: -

Interventional

Observational

Expanded Access

Segmentation by Applications: -

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Others

In terms of product, Interventional is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Oncology, followed by Cardiovascular, etc.

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Decentralized Clinical Trials market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Research Report: -

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Breakdown Data by Type

5 Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCTs) Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

