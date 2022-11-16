Tribe Property Technologies recognized as a fast growing company in Canada and North America as measured by the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ programs

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. TRBE TRPTF ("Tribe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its recognition for its rapid revenue growth as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ awards programs.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. In Canada, Tribe ranked 44th, with a 502 per cent revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. With this impressive revenue growth, Tribe also ranked on the Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500™, joining a list of top-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Tribe CEO Joseph Nakhla credits the Company's dedication to simplifying multi-family community living by providing the most comprehensive suite of products and services for building and managing residential communities as the major drivers of the notable revenue growth.

"Tribe's ability to support all of the stakeholders within the multi-family living space including real estate developers, owners, tenants, Boards, investors and service providers – through the digitization of a building and its surrounding community is at the heart of our success to date. Our tech-backed service platform provides for a seamless transition throughout the life-cycle of a managed residential community, from pre- and post-construction to occupancy, management, maintenance and beyond," said Nakhla. "This recognition is a true testament to the dedication and expertise of our team from product and engineering to management services, accounting, administration and customer support. Considering Tribe experienced that growth during a pandemic speaks volume of the team and the resiliency of the business."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of the Technology Fast 50™ winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

