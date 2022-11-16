CHEMEON eTCP® Touch-Up Pen Qualifies for Military Detail Specification MIL-DTL-81706B

The DoD Qualified Products List (QPL/QPD) now includes CHEMEON eTCP Touch-Up Pen

MINDEN, Nev., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEON® Surface Technology's line of QPL approved Touch-Up Pen solutions now includes the patented CHEMEON eTCP Touch-Up Pen. It provides MIL-SPEC corrosion protection and superior adhesion for touch-up, field use, and repair of light metals such as 2024 aluminum. CHEMEON eTCP is the only MIL-DTL replacement of the carcinogenic hexavalent chrome (CrVI, Cr6+) that includes visual verification that your parts are coated and protected.

CHEMEON eTCP is available internationally and via the corresponding National Stock Number (NSN) for use on all aluminum alloys and other light metals. CHEMEON's eTCP suite of chemistries are REACH, RoHS, WEEE, and SVHC compliant.

For use on bare metal, or as a primer with excellent paint adhesion and corrosion resistance, the patented CHEMEON eTCP® Touch-Up Pen conversion coating has completed formal evaluation by Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. It meets the qualification requirements for MIL-DTL-81706B and MIL-DTL 5541F Type II, Form VI, Class 1A and Class 3 Method D, and as a seal for anodized aluminum.

The safe, easy-to-use pen applicator is considered an essential part of field kits for the DoD and industry. For use on small, intricate part touch-ups to large sea, land, and air vehicle repair, the CHEMEON eTCP Touch-Up Pen reduces human contact with chemicals, retains electrical conductivity, and dries in place.

Dr. Madylon Meiling, CEO of CHEMEON stated, "CHEMEON eTCP Touch-Up Pen MIL-SPEC qualification, and its addition to the Qualified Products List (QPL), demonstrates our company's commitment to creating innovative technology that provides savings, safety, and achieves the asset sustainability goals of global aerospace, military, OEMs, prime contractors, and commercial metal finishers."

The Power of Protection You Can See® is now a reality with CHEMEON eTCP Touch-Up Pen, RTU (Ready to Use) liquid, and Powder, which provide a violet/blue hue to bare metal. This quality control feature was previously unavailable in any MIL-DTL trivalent chrome chemistry and differentiates CHEMEON eTCP from the yellow/gold hue associated to the known carcinogen hexavalent chrome. [Hex Chrome is also known as sodium dichromate, trichrome, or dilute chrome, and is mandated for removal and replacement by the US Government and the EU.]

In 2020 CHEMEON was granted U.S. Patent Number 10.533.254 for the eTCP technology. In addition to its visibility, eTCP has also been demonstrated to provide corrosion protection that exceeds that of competitive TCP products.

In describing the industry need for a MIL-SPEC trivalent chrome with a noticeable color indicator, Dr. Sjon Westre, CHEMEON SVP Technology and eTCP® co-inventor, said, "We developed the technology as a safe, non-carcinogenic trivalent chromium conversion coating and anodic seal. The corrosion protection of eTCP is quite a bit better than the TCP coatings, and our invention solved the problem of creating a color, while still meeting or exceeding the MIL-SPEC." Westre continues, "There is a substantial quality control problem and waste of resources in re-running batches if you can't tell a coating has been applied. In the past, we've relied on training and spot tests to address this concern, but the lack of color has been a large barrier to implementation."

For corrosion protection that exceeds MIL-SPEC requirements and provides visual verification that parts are coated and protected for Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC), contact info@chemeon.com to schedule complimentary parts testing with CHEMEON eTCP Touch Up-Pen. Visit https://chemeon.com/touch-up-pen/

About CHEMEON

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, environmentally responsible, surface engineering solutions, including patented MIL-SPEC chemistry CHEMEON eTCP® (Touch-Up Pen, RTU (Ready To Use) and Powder) (MIL-DTL-81706) conversion coating and anodic seal that provides a distinct color for visual verification that your parts are coated and protected. CHEMEON is licensed by the US Navy to manufacture and provide MIL-DTL Trivalent Chromium Pre-Treatment including; CHEMEON TCP-HF (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray), and TCP-HF Touch-Up Pen. CHEMEON's licensed, patented and proprietary chemistries consist of CHEMEON eTCP, CHEMEON Cleaner 4100, MIL-DTL CHEMEON TCP-NP (No Prep), Magnesium Cleaner and Activator, Anodizing Additives AA 200 and AA 230. CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post-treatments, additives, and dyes including the CHEMEON Deep Black MLW, custom R&D, consulting, and university-level metal surface finishing training. https://chemeon.com

