Bestselling author Megan Farrell-Nelson: “Don’t quit before the magic happens.”

Real estate—like any career or entrepreneurial venture—is often tough and challenging. But beside of the many grueling moments, great rewards are waiting.

Don’t quit before the magic happens.” — Megan Farrell-Nelson

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Megan Farrell-Nelson has learned a lot of lessons over her ten years in real estate, but the image she keeps top of mind is an Internet meme of two guys with pickaxes plugging away through rock in search of diamonds. One has turned, exhausted, and is walking away; the other keeps going. What the viewer sees, and the first guy doesn’t, is that with one more swing of the axe, he’d have broken through to an enormous cache of gems. “I really try to carry that with me in every area of my life and business,” Megan says. “I try to remember that I’m always evolving and learning new skills and not to quit before that magic happens.”A former kindergarten teacher, one skill Megan had to learn in the fast and furious world of Florida real estate was to have a thick skin and to recognize that buyers’ moods and decisions were not about her. She’d begun to have real success and was president of the largest trade association in the state—the Young Professionals Association—when she gave birth to her son. Although she credits her husband with unwavering support, she struggled with postpartum depression and what she felt were even higher expectations on her to prove that she could both be a mom and continue her career. The pressure cause her to spiral away from her true self and at a real estate conference she was drugged and sexually assaulted.“It’s something that I now call the worst weekend of my life,” she says. “But being able to see it that way took a lot of prayer and speaking with the right professionals.” It took half a year for her to understand that she needed to focus time and energy on truly healing, and she is proud to share that she went into a treatment center for trauma recovery. Part of that experience included removing alcohol from her life. “For anyone listening, if you’re in a situation where you have something in your life, whether you’ve been through something and you need help to get out of that hole, or you need to remove a negative thing, a vice in your life, recognize that sometimes you can’t do it for you. Sometimes you have to look around you and see that the people you love so much love you back. And if you can’t love yourself right now through this, then you can borrow belief and love from them,” Megan says. “You deserve to heal and you deserve a great life, and if you can’t believe that today, then just borrow my belief.”Find Megan on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at Megan Farrell-Nelson. “Feel free to reach out if you have real estate questions, but also if you’re interested in reframing your relationship with alcohol or healing, please also know you can contact me anytime,” Megan says. Find more of her story in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with brokers, agents, and owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced, flexible, and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Megan Farrell-Nelson