At a CAGR of 7.4%, Remote Lawn Mower Market Size Worth USD 2.85 Billion in 2030

Convenience provided by remote-controlled lawn mowers in mowing hillsides and slopes is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.55 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – Noise-free operation and built-in safety features ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Remote Lawn Mower market size was USD 1.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Convenience provided by remote-controlled mowers in having hillsides and slopes is a major factor driving growth of the market. Traditional lawn mowers are machines that can cause a lot of noise pollution and inconvenience to surround homes. With a noise level of 80 to 90 decibels, the maximum operation period is limited to avoid violating municipal noise control legislation.

With a remote mower, scenario is very different, the quietest models have a noise level of a fewer than 60 decibels and are barely audible from a few meters away. Theoretically, this also allows functioning on weekends and late evenings. In comparison to traditional hand lawn mowers, which require periodic filter changes and oil replenishment, remote lawn mowers require very little maintenance. Apart from routine cleaning, which is required for any type of lawn mower, the only maintenance required is blade replacement on occasion (in some models only annual).

Some major companies in the market report include Green Climber, Trackmow, Spider, Agria, Evatech, RC Mowers, Echo Robotics, Robert Bosch, Husqvarna Group, and Volta.

The crawler slope mower segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth. Remote control tracked slope mower allows safe and efficient mowing even in steepest slopes and most difficult terrain. It makes mowing and maintaining aggressive slopes, embankments, and hard-to-reach areas easier. These mowers can cut even tallest and thickest grass, as well as bushes and saplings up to 2.5 cm in diameter. It can also mow in tight, challenging spaces and navigate around and under trees and obstacles.

The residential segment is expected to register a steady growth. This strong demand has been fueled by global spread of remote working models, which allow customers to engage in leisure activities, such as gardening or DIY gardening, from the comfort of their own homes. Demand for gardening-related products has increased as individuals began to spend more time at home, which is expected to continue for at least the next two years.

Emergen Research has segmented the remote lawn mower market based on type, application, and region:

· Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Crawler Slope Mower

Wheel Lawn Mower

· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Commercial

Residential

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

