Corn Flour Market Revenue to Surpass US$28.2 Bn Toward 2026 End, Projects Fairfield Market Research in a New Study
Global Corn Flour Market Was Valued at US$16.2 Bn in 2019 and Will Reach a Valuation of US$28.2 Bn by 2026, Registering a CAGR of 8.2% Between the Forecast Years of 2021 to 2026.
/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfield Market Research provides a detailed growth analysis and forecast of global corn flour market in its newly released report. Exhibiting an estimated CAGR of more than 8% between 2021 and 2026, global corn flour market is projected to jump from US$16.2 Bn (2019) to US$28.2 Bn by the end of forecast year. Gluten-free profile of corn flour will remain the most significant factors boosting revenue of corn flour market in long run. Sales of corn flour, and corn starch have been swelling in line with the flourishing gluten-free trend across industry and with an increasing number of consumers showcasing their preference for a healthier dietary lifestyle, corn flour market is likely to be on an uptrend. Widening expanse of gluten-free categories across retail is also expected to benefit corn flour market in future, says the report. Innovative launches like corn wafers, pasta, nachos, taco shells, soups, and tortilla chips will further favour the growth of market. A thriving trend of healthy snacking is further likely to underpin growth in corn flour demand according to research findings. Perceived health benefits associated with corn and maize consumption will keep the demand buoyant.
Key Research Insights
- Corn flour market valuation is poised for more than 1.7x expansion during 2019 and 2026
- Snack food remains the leading market segment with over 47% share, followed by bakery
- Europe continues to spearhead global corn flour market with nearly 1/3rd value share
Insights into Segmental Analysis
While snack food represents the top application segment in global corn flour market, bakery and confectionary also reflects a promising potential. The former currently accounts for more than 47% market share, followed by the latter. The rise of convenience categories like ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, and ready-to-drink will largely keep corn flour consumption afloat in the snack segment. Whereas opportunities abound in bakery and confectionary in the light of soaring popularity of gluten-free bakery over the recent past. The report highlights a huge unmet demand for gluten-free bakery products with natural hydrocolloids. Market analysis based on the nature reveals that although the conventional variant leads the pack in corn flour market, organic corn flour has also been gaining traction and will most likely witness a phenomenal rise long term.
Key Report Highlights
- Severe lack of suitable storage, handling, and transportation facilities, and contemporary infrastructure continues to challenge uninterrupted market expansion across developing nations
- China, India, and Brazil especially deal with massive volumes of food wastage, which remains a significant influencer for grain crop producers. This will remain a longstanding challenge facing corn flour market across developing regions
Insights into Regional Analysis
With around a third of the overall market valuation, Europe remains the leading market for corn flour producers. The report estimates a strong growth prospect for Europe’s corn flour market through the end of 2026 as the region houses the world’s largest bakery industry and has been providing a strong breeding ground for proliferating F&B trends like healthy snacking, and gluten-free. Rapidly expanding functional food categories across the key European markets will also uphold the growth outlook of corn flour market in the region. North America also represents an equally significant market on the back of the growing healthy snacking trend, and frequent new launches in the category. The hub of processed food sector, North America is expected to remain a highly lucrative corn flour market as well, throughout the period of projection. On the other hand, the report highlights strongly growing potential of Asia Pacific, attributing to the rampantly expanding fast food industry, and impressive growth of processed food sector.
Global Corn Flour Market Competition
General Mills, Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bunge, BASF, Cargill, Gruma, Clariant, Solvay, Grain Millers, Evonik, Glen Miller, W.R. Grace, Buffaloe Milling, Minsa Corp, C.H Guenther and sons, Grupo Bimbo, Shaff Farms, SEMO Milling, Ingredion Lifeline Foods, King Arthur Flour Co., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Hopkinsville Milling Co.
