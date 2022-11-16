Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Valuation All Set to Hit US$2 Bn Mark by 2026 End, Says Fairfield Market Research

Global Mouth Ulcers Treatment Market Revenue is Anticipated to Rise at a Healthy Pace of 3.9% CAGR During the Period as the Market Reaches US$ 2,047.9 Mn by 2026 From in US$ 1,690.6 Mn 2021.

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing importance of maintaining oral health has brought attention of a sizeable consumer mass to incidences of oral ulcerations. The consequently rising demand for mouth ulcers treatment is expected to account for a steady growth outlook of global mouth ulcers treatment market according to a newly released report of Fairfield Market Research. The report states that the stable growth of the market will prevail at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026. Toward the end of forecast period, mouth ulcers treatment market is expected to reach beyond the revenue of US$2 Bn, up from nearly US$1.6 Bn registered in 2021. Mouth ulcers are prominently observed among patients of oral cancer, as well as of inflammatory bowel disease, which also indicates heightening demand for treatment with rising prevalence of these conditions. Growing incidences of oral herpes, and cold sores further sustain the demand, in turn driving the growth of mouth ulcers treatment market.

Get the Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/mouth-ulcer-treatment-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Worldwide demand for mouth ulcers treatment is poised for nearly 3.9% rise between 2021 and 2026

Gel formulations dominate with an estimated valuation of around US$490 Mn by 2026 end

Aphthous stomatitis remains top indication segment slated to surpass the billion-dollar mark by 2026 end





Insights into Segmental Analysis

Patients of mouth ulcers tend to spend more on prescriptions, and over-the-counter medications, and for faster cure, they seek an affordable, safer, and more effective treatment alternative. Patient of oral ulcerations typically show readiness for any available treatments. Among the available treatment options, analgesics and corticosteroids are likely to remain dominant in terms of sales, reaching an estimated revenue of US$490 Mn by the end of forecast year, 2026. Market analysis by indication reveals that aphthous stomatitis continues to be the top indication segment that would most likely account for the contribution of over a billion-dollar in mouth ulcers treatment market in 2026.

Key Report Highlights

Global COVID-19 pandemic offered heavy tailwinds to mouth ulcers treatment market as it accelerated the incidences of COVID tongue, and similar cases involving the occurrence of mouth ulcers

Despite North America’s continued dominance, Asia Pacific is likely to demonstrate the highest growth potential during the period of projection. The region holds a massive untapped opportunity owing to rapidly penetrating oral care products

Insights into Regional Analysis

The report suggests that the dominance of North America remains intact in global mouth ulcers treatment market and attributes the same to the largest mouthwash consumer base across the region. Several studies have linked overuse of mouthwash to the risk of developing oral ulcerations, which would create sustained demand prospects for effective mouth ulcers treatment in the region. Moreover, North America has also been witnessing a growing number of oral cancer cases, which further holds a direct impact on mouth ulcers treatment market growth. Toward the end of 2026, North America’s mouth ulcers treatment market value is expected to cross the US$600 Mn mark, thriving at more than 3% during the period of assessment. Europe also remains an important market, says the report. It also indicates a more lucrative market developing across Asia Pacific. The region is likely to experience the fastest growth at around 4.7% CAGR through 2026.

Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Competition

Apart from industry behemoths like Colgate Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, the report has covered several prominent players that steer the competition landscape of global mouth ulcers treatment market. Some of the major profiled companies include Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's, 3M, Blistex Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., and Prince Care Pharma Private Limited.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/mouth-ulcer-treatment-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2021 US$1.6 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$2 Bn CAGR 3.9% Key Players Colgate Palmolive Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's, 3M, Blistex Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Prince Care Pharma Private Limited

Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Antimicrobial

Antihistamine

Analgesics and Corticosteroids

Others

Formulation

Mouth Wash

Ointment

Spray

Gel

Lozenges





Indication

Aphthous Stomatitis

Oral Lichen Planus

Others





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Blistex, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dr. Reddys Laboratory

The 3M Company

Patterson Companies, Inc.





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Drug Class-wise Analysis

Formulation-wise Analysis

Indication-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com